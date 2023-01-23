A car chase in Old Metairie ended with a crash near a preschool and one person arrested Thursday morning, Jefferson Parish authorities said. It was the second time in less than 12 hours that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported that deputies had chased people in stolen vehicles from New Orleans. A chase Wednesday night near Cleary Avenue involved a deputy firing his gun at the armed occupants of a stolen vehicle.

METAIRIE, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO