JPSO Deputy shoots at suspect on I-10 Service Road in Metairie
Cops are looking for a pair of suspects after a chase in Metairie. “The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy involved shooting,” Detective Brandon Veal said in a news release. He says it started just after 10:00pm.
wbrz.com
Bond revoked for man accused of setting fire to woman's home
NEW ORLEANS - An Orleans Parish judge on Wednesday revoked bond for Christian King, who is accused of setting fire earlier this month to the home of the mother of his child. That incident was captured on the victim's home surveillance system. King -- who is a licensed attorney in...
NOLA.com
JPSO deputy shot at man with gun who fled traffic stop in Metairie, authorities say
A Jefferson Parish deputy shot at a man with a gun who fled a traffic stop in Metairie, authorities said early Thursday. Update: Another chase reported Thursday in Old Metairie. They believe he was injured but said they don't know if he was hit by a bullet or hurt in...
fox8live.com
Jefferson Parish deputies search for armed suspect near Metairie apartments
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for an armed suspect near an apartment complex in Metairie late Wednesday night (Jan. 25). Deputies reported pursuing two suspects with guns in a silver sedan around 10:06 p.m., with the vehicle eventually coming to a stop in front of an apartment building in the 2500 block of Richland Avenue. The suspects’ vehicle showed heavy crash damage to its left side, including what appeared to be a broken left rear wheel.
NOLA.com
Man once convicted of brutal stabbing death pleas to lesser offense in case, released
A man who had been convicted of the barbarous stabbing death of a 15-year-old New Orleans boy pleaded guilty to a lesser offense on Monday, closing out a case that had been crawling toward a second trial since the man’s conviction was vacated more than two years ago. A...
NOLA.com
Car chase in Old Metairie ends in crash near preschool and 1 arrest, JPSO says
A car chase in Old Metairie ended with a crash near a preschool and one person arrested Thursday morning, Jefferson Parish authorities said. It was the second time in less than 12 hours that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported that deputies had chased people in stolen vehicles from New Orleans. A chase Wednesday night near Cleary Avenue involved a deputy firing his gun at the armed occupants of a stolen vehicle.
Man faces 53 years in prison, history of domestic abuse
Manual Meek, was convicted of attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Domestic Abuse Battery 3rd Offense by a Lafourche Parish jury.
NOLA.com
What charges are appropriate in Madison Brooks rape case? Here's what the law says.
A grand jury will decide whether three men and a 17-year-old should face more serious charges for their alleged roles in the rape of Madison Brooks, an LSU student from Madisonville who was abandoned near a Baton Rouge subdivision and fatally struck by a car after her assault. Police said...
KEDM
No retrial in double-murder case "riddled" with problems
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans district attorney’s office says a man whose conviction in a 2004 double murder was thrown out won't be retried because modern DNA evidence and potential witness credibility issues mean the case is “riddled with unsolvable legal problems." District Attorney Jason...
wgno.com
Unsolved holiday season burglaries among NOPD wanted suspects
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve a pair of residential burglaries that happened during the holiday season. The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, one of the burglaries happened on Christmas Day in...
NOLA.com
Woman arrested in connection with Warehouse District slaying
New Orleans police have arrested a woman in connection with a fatal shooting in the Warehouse District on Dec. 27. Cache M. Shelton, 26, was booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center early Tuesday on second-degree murder. Police believe Shelton and her boyfriend were in a hotel in the 300 block...
29-Year-Old Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Possession of Multiple Firearms and Firearm Accessories
29-Year-Old Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Possession of Multiple Firearms and Firearm Accessories. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm after officers from the New Orleans Police Department executed a search warrant at his home and seized multiple firearms and firearms accessories. He faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, three years of supervised release, and a $100.00 special assessment fee.
wbrz.com
Man sentenced to 99 years after conviction in incest case
PONCHATOULA - A man was sentenced to 99 years in the Department of Corrections over three years after he was arrested for first-degree rape charges which were later changed to charges for aggravated crimes against nature. Malcolm Chester was 32 at the time of his arrest for first-degree rape charges...
One dead, one wounded in two separate shootings minutes apart
The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of two separate shootings that left one dead and one wounded Wednesday.
fox8live.com
Two sought after car stolen with 6-year-old girl in backseat in St. Bernard Parish
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in St. Bernard Parish are searching for two men who they say stole a car with a 6-year-old girl in the backseat. A stolen car was pursued across St. Bernard Parish and into New Orleans East, before the child was safely recovered from a different stolen vehicle, authorities said Tuesday night (Jan. 24).
Crimestoppers tip helps cops arrest suspect in Warehouse District murder
The New Orleans Police Department says a tip to Crimestoppers led their detectives to a suspect in last month’s deadly shooting in the 300 block of Julia Street. Twenty-six-year-old Cache Shelton was booked on a charge of second-degree murder.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Three Arrested In Pearl River County On Separate Charges
On Sunday, January 22, Narcotics Investigators with the Pearl River Sheriff’s Office were trying to serve an arrest warrant on 28-year-old Devin Brown. He lived at 45 Daisy Andrews Road in Picayune. The arrest warrant was for Scire Facias on Simple Assault Domestic Violence. Deputies found Brown at 116...
theadvocate.com
Ponchatoula man sentenced to 99 years in prison for incest, district attorney says
A Ponchatoula man was sentenced to 99 years in prison for incestuous sexual acts, according to the district attorney's office for the 21st Judicial District Court. Malcolm Chester will serve at least 25 years of his sentence without the benefit of parole, the district attorney's office said. He will be granted credit for time served.
Surveillance captures accused subject burglarizing Magazine St. business
At about 6:20 a.m. on Friday (Jan.20), surveillance video captured a person inside a business in the 4700 block of Magazine Street.
houmatimes.com
Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced four individuals were arrested in two separate incidents in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday. Trevonte Walker, 21, of Houma and Lauren Ledet, 19, of Thibodaux were arrested for one incident while Michael Jules, 22, and Javonte Miller, 19, of both of Houma, were arrested for the other.
