Marrero, LA

wbrz.com

Bond revoked for man accused of setting fire to woman's home

NEW ORLEANS - An Orleans Parish judge on Wednesday revoked bond for Christian King, who is accused of setting fire earlier this month to the home of the mother of his child. That incident was captured on the victim's home surveillance system. King -- who is a licensed attorney in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Jefferson Parish deputies search for armed suspect near Metairie apartments

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for an armed suspect near an apartment complex in Metairie late Wednesday night (Jan. 25). Deputies reported pursuing two suspects with guns in a silver sedan around 10:06 p.m., with the vehicle eventually coming to a stop in front of an apartment building in the 2500 block of Richland Avenue. The suspects’ vehicle showed heavy crash damage to its left side, including what appeared to be a broken left rear wheel.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Car chase in Old Metairie ends in crash near preschool and 1 arrest, JPSO says

A car chase in Old Metairie ended with a crash near a preschool and one person arrested Thursday morning, Jefferson Parish authorities said. It was the second time in less than 12 hours that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported that deputies had chased people in stolen vehicles from New Orleans. A chase Wednesday night near Cleary Avenue involved a deputy firing his gun at the armed occupants of a stolen vehicle.
METAIRIE, LA
KEDM

No retrial in double-murder case "riddled" with problems

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans district attorney’s office says a man whose conviction in a 2004 double murder was thrown out won't be retried because modern DNA evidence and potential witness credibility issues mean the case is “riddled with unsolvable legal problems." District Attorney Jason...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Unsolved holiday season burglaries among NOPD wanted suspects

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve a pair of residential burglaries that happened during the holiday season. The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, one of the burglaries happened on Christmas Day in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman arrested in connection with Warehouse District slaying

New Orleans police have arrested a woman in connection with a fatal shooting in the Warehouse District on Dec. 27. Cache M. Shelton, 26, was booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center early Tuesday on second-degree murder. Police believe Shelton and her boyfriend were in a hotel in the 300 block...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

29-Year-Old Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Possession of Multiple Firearms and Firearm Accessories

29-Year-Old Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Possession of Multiple Firearms and Firearm Accessories. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm after officers from the New Orleans Police Department executed a search warrant at his home and seized multiple firearms and firearms accessories. He faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, three years of supervised release, and a $100.00 special assessment fee.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Man sentenced to 99 years after conviction in incest case

PONCHATOULA - A man was sentenced to 99 years in the Department of Corrections over three years after he was arrested for first-degree rape charges which were later changed to charges for aggravated crimes against nature. Malcolm Chester was 32 at the time of his arrest for first-degree rape charges...
PONCHATOULA, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

Three Arrested In Pearl River County On Separate Charges

On Sunday, January 22, Narcotics Investigators with the Pearl River Sheriff’s Office were trying to serve an arrest warrant on 28-year-old Devin Brown. He lived at 45 Daisy Andrews Road in Picayune. The arrest warrant was for Scire Facias on Simple Assault Domestic Violence. Deputies found Brown at 116...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
houmatimes.com

Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced four individuals were arrested in two separate incidents in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday. Trevonte Walker, 21, of Houma and Lauren Ledet, 19, of Thibodaux were arrested for one incident while Michael Jules, 22, and Javonte Miller, 19, of both of Houma, were arrested for the other.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

