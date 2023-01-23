ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island girls reveal famous exes: Lana leaves Ron shocked with Owen Warner confession

By Connie Rusk For Mailonline
 2 days ago

The girls of Love Island confessed to their past romances with famous exes on Monday night's episode of Love Island.

Lana Jenkins revealed to islanders about her lockdown with I'm A Celeb 's Owen Warner , leaving Ron Hall shocked while Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown recalled a kiss with Usain Bolt during a racy Never Have I Ever game.

When asked the question 'Never have I ever dated or got with a celebrity?', Lara, Zara and Olivia all sipped their drinks - leaving the rest of the islanders intrigued.

Make-up artist Lana, 25, let slip during the game about her hunky former flame, leaving the financial advisor and amateur boxer Ron, 25, stunned.

The blonde beauty revealed she used to date Hollyoaks actor and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! runner-up Owen Warner.

Lana confessed: 'My most recent ex-boyfriend is an actor', after Olivia said: 'I’ve dated someone in the athletic field.'

After the game, Ron was keen to know which celebrity Lana dated, asking: 'The actor, who was that?'

Lana said: 'It's my ex-boyfriend... he's called Owen Warner.'

Ron laughed, saying: 'So basically I'm competing with someone who's just come runner-up on a massive show and who's an actor and I work in finance, yeah, erm, sick. This is great.'

In the Beach Hut, Ron later added: 'That was a shock, I don't really know what to think about it...'

Ron is currently coupled up with Tanyel Reven, 26, but is still interested in getting to know Lana more.

Before entering the South African villa, Lana revealed she and Owen went their separate ways two years ago, after meeting through mutual friends in 2020.

She admitted she wasn't able to watch his stint in the jungle due to the split being too raw and still being heartbroken.

Speaking about their romance, she said: 'We had a lovely relationship. We had a bit of a lockdown relationship so we spent a lot of time together and then when we ended.

'We ended amicably so I have nothing bad to say about our relationship and the time we spent together.'

But she did admit that their split left her heartbroken at the time.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

