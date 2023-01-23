Read full article on original website
David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust album has been given a reggae makeover as Ziggy Stardub with the aid of Rush's Alex Lifeson and Living Colour's Vernon Reid
Listen to the Easy Star All-Stars first single from Ziggy Stardub, the Maxi Priest-fronted Starman
The FADER
Song You Need: Lucinda Chua’s “Echo” is a dreamy statement of resilience
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Lucinda Chua‘s music can have the texture of a whisper, but you’d never mistake it for timid. The London-based artist emerged in 2019 with the first Antidote EP and introduced the world to her entrancing songwriting, deeply personal dispatches wrapped in the plush embrace of downtempo and trip-hop acts like Zero 7. Chua actively fights against listener complacency, though, repeating lyrical phrases like mantras that illuminate the distinct burdens of another’s soul.
The FADER
Song You Need: Clark is reborn on “Town Crank”
I was taken aback when I first read the press release for Clark‘s “Town Crank,” the first single from his upcoming album Sus Dog. Is this project really the first time that the English producer has foregrounded his vocals? Across more than a dozen studio projects and film soundtracks, nothing has felt off-limits for the artist born Christopher Stephen Clark. An enfant terrible of IDM, Clark’s range was apparent from his debut, 2001’s Clarence Park, an album that opened with the mischievous one-two punch of “Pleen 1930’s,” a gossamer piano instrumental, followed by “The Dogs,” a crunchy and glitched-out industrial number. The sheer scope of Clark’s work makes his just-realized arrival on vocal-driven music surprising, but the execution of “Town Crank” has been worth the wait.
The FADER
Song You Need: Rob Mazurek’s spacetime freakout
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Rob Mazurek has never tried to hide his penchant for other-worldly exploration. From the name of his freak-jazz collective, Exploding Star Orchestra, to their most recent album’s title, Dimensional Stardust, there’s no denying it: he’s got a thing for the great beyond. Today (January 24), he’s announced his next venture, an ambitious LP called Lightning Dreamers, with its lead single, “Future Shaman.” The record is due out March 31 via International Anthem.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Paul Simon Called 1 Paul McCartney Song ‘Garbage’: ‘It Offends Me’
Paul Simon was generally a fan of Paul McCartney as a songwriter. He couldn't stand one of McCartney's songs, though.
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Aretha Franklin’s Iconic Song ‘Natural Woman’ Faces Calls to Be Removed From Streaming for Being ‘Harmful’
Nearly 55 years after its initial release, Aretha Franklin’s iconic track Natural Woman is potentially being canceled after it was... The post Aretha Franklin’s Iconic Song ‘Natural Woman’ Faces Calls to Be Removed From Streaming for Being ‘Harmful’ appeared first on Outsider.
SFGate
Big Money Generator: Yes Sell Recorded Music Catalog to Warner Music Group
Prog rock pioneers Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music catalog to Warner Music Group, Variety reports. The deal covers the rights to Yes’ first 12 studio albums, from their 1969 self-titled debut to 1987’s Big Generator. A smattering of live albums and compilations — from 1972’s Yessongs to 2019’s Yes 50 Live — are also included. No financial terms were disclosed.
Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal
This marks the largest rights sale for any artist of Justin Bieber's generation.
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ soundtrack: every song and when it’s played
The Last Of Us is littered with beloved songs from popular culture – you can take a look at the full list below. Gustavo Santaolalla, who scored the hit 2013 video game, also returned to write the music for the TV series while also adding a number of other songs.
The FADER
Song You Need: Avalon Emerson’s world expands with “Sandrail Silhouette”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. In 2020, Avalon Emerson released her DJ-Kicks mix, an installment of the long-running series that soon became a fan favorite. It was a significant career moment for Emerson, who moved from San Francisco to Berlin in 2014 and became a regular at Berghain, as well as a tent-filling staple of festivals across Europe and North America. It was all the more striking, then, that she chose that mix album as a platform to debut a cover of The Magnetic Fields’ "Long-Forgotten Fairytale." Though her vocals were smothered with effects, the message was clear; Emerson was eyeing a spot beyond her decks.
The State of Ambient Music
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new music we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Contributing Editor Andy Cush, who wrote the recent feature “Inside the Ambient Streaming Boom,” stops by to chat about the state of the genre, some of his recent faves, and whether musicians are really benefiting from all those “Music for Plants” playlist placements. Also, Jeremy and Puja answer reader questions about certain very low Pitchfork scores and more.
The FADER
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter announces solo album
Daft Punk broke up in 2021, and now one-half of the pioneering electronic duo, Thomas Bangalter, has announced a new solo album. Mythologies, out on April 7 on Erato/Warner Classics, is an orchestral suite composed for a ballet directed by Romain Dumas and choreographed by Angelin Preljocaj. The score represents...
New Album Dedicates Each Song To A Specific Entheogenic Experience: Nutritious' 'Divinity,' Via Liquid Culture
Artist remixer, DJ and Liquid Culture Records founder Nutritious has dropped a full-length album, "Divinity," under his new label, a community of artists and creators dedicated to preserving and furthering the psychedelic experience. Each song on the album — “First Trip,” “Azzies,” “Midnight Muscaria,” and “Tree Frog,” to name a...
The FADER
Song You Need: Dave Okumu shines a light on the invisible
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. White consumers’ experiences of Black art (this writer’s included) will always be inherently limited, leaving an ocean of contextual nuance and emotional impact absent from the dominant discourse. This cultural chasm is an underlying theme of “Black Firework,” a new single from Dave Okumu’s forthcoming LP, I Came From Love. Due out April 14 via Transgressive Records, the project will be released under the moniker of Dave Okumu & The 7 Generations, an alias Okumu has explained as expanded to include “my actual ancestors, the ancestors of others, my musical ancestors, and my descendants.” The new song arrives alongside three others (“My Negritude,” “The Cost,” and “Prison”) as Chapter 2: The Intolerable Suffering of (The) Other, as well as a Nicolas Premier-directed short film of the same name.
listen hear! Song of the Day: Arlo Parks announces new album with "Weightless"
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we really like weekdays at 11:10.
The Story of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar in 9 Albums
Slack key guitar is the sound of Hawaiian fellowship, protest, and love for native land. Most scholars trace the origin of the indigenous fingerstyle technique—named for the fact that the strings are tuned “slack” so that chords can be played open, without fretting—to the 1830s, when Mexican cowboys brought guitars to Hawaiʻi, hired by King Kamehameha III to teach Hawaiian cowboys how to properly herd their cattle. When those Mexicans headed back home years later, some of them left their guitars behind. However, they probably didn’t teach the Hawaiians how to play; instead, the Hawaiians experimented with the instrument, re-tuning it to suit an established repertoire of traditional Hawaiian song known as mele. The resulting style of play evolved into slack key—a distinctly Hawaiian sound with complex patterns of rhythm, bass, and a leading melody all handled by one player on an acoustic guitar. It would become synonymous with the identity of the islands.
Taylor Swift Invites Fans to Meet Her at Midnight as She Teases New Music Video for 'Lavender Haze'
"Meet me at midnight..." the singer wrote alongside a seven-second teaser for her newest music video, "Lavender Haze" The lavender haze is creeping up on Taylor Swift, and she's ready to invite fans into the Midnights mist. "Meet me at midnight…" Swift wrote in an Instagram post teasing the first seven seconds of an all-new music video. "…for the 'Lavender Haze' music video premiere (!!!!!!!!!!!!!)." In the teaser, all that can be seen is someone in a lavender shirt — presumably Swift, 33 — sitting on a bed as...
