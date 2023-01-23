Read full article on original website
Wausau man charged in 2 near-fatal overdoses sentenced, settling 11 open cases
A 23-year-old Wausau man convicted of delivering heroin to a man who was found unresponsive and nearly died twice in a two-day span will avoid a prison term, after a sentencing hearing Monday involving 11 criminal cases. Shawn McFann, who faced charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in the overdose...
Frustrated Wisconsin school bus driver takes students to bus barn instead of home
TOMAHAWK, Wis. — A school bus driver in northern Wisconsin, allegedly frustrated with the behavior of students, interrupted their route after school on Wednesday to take the vehicle full of children back to the bus barn. According to WOAW-TV, the bus driver remained with the bus until an alternate...
Everest Metro Police investigating complaints against Meraki Salon
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metropolitan Police Department said they’ve received complaints regarding service and product purchases, that have allegedly been paid for and not received at Meraki Salon in Schofield. “We are also aware of social media threads that allege the possibility of numerous victims. We are...
First FORK Pantry opens in Three Lakes School District
THREE LAKES, Wis (WJFW) – Three Lakes School District and Feeding Our Rural Kids (FORK) are partnering to create the first FORK food pantry in the Three Lakes School District. Students from the high school’s furniture and cabinetry class took on creating the pantry for FORK and the school. After four months, the pantry is now housed in the school’s main entrance.
Meraki Salon is under investigation by the Everest Metropolitan Police Department
SCHOFIELD (WJFW) - The Everest Metropolitan Police Department is investigating complaints made against Meraki Salon in Schofield. According to a press release from the Everest Metropolitan Police Department, many complaints and inquiries have been to the department regarding service and product purchases, that have allegedly been paid for and not received, at Meraki Salon.
Medford Man Charged With Fatal Clark County Crash Appears in Court
A Medford man charged for a fatal crash in Clark County appeared in Clark County Court on Tuesday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call regarding a crash at about 3:13pm, on Monday November 14th. The initial investigation indicated an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck a tree, coming to rest on its side.
Special assessments raise ire of some Rhinelander residents, city council members
Ohlson Lane resident Richard Ottman was the first to address the city council during a public hearing on the assessments charged to Ottman and his neighbors for sewer and water installation. Courtesy HodagTV. Seven property owners on Ohlson Lane recently received bills from the city of Rhinelander, requesting payment of...
Production and Manufacturing Employees - 3395312
JOB DUTIES: Join the Weinbrenner Shoe Company, Inc. - Merrill, WI team to begin your career with us. We are looking for motivated candidates to fill a variety of operations on our first shift operation, 6:00 am to 2:30 pm, Monday through Friday at our Merrill, WI location. You would be joining other valuable front-line employees who perform the manufacturing processes to create Thorogood footwear.
Wausau area obituaries January 23, 2023
Brenda McGrath entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on January 15, 2023 at the age of 82. Born January 17, 1940 in Golborne, England, Brenda was the daughter of Sydney and Betty Farrell. As a child growing up during World War II, Brenda faced many challenges but always persevered. Her wartime upbringing also formed her extraordinary personality in to one of resilience, focus, and ambition. A self made woman before it was en vogue, Brenda was determined to create a life beyond her humble beginnings.
Potawatomi Farm receives more 40 bison from national parks
LAONA, Wis. (WJFW) - It’s not every day that you come across a bison farm in the Northwoods of Wisconsin - but there are a few, including the Forest County Potawatomi Farm outside Laona. They have recently received a large addition to their herd. After the Potawatomi farm opened...
Meals on Wheels needs volunteers
RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – The Oneida County Aging and Disability Resource is looking for vol…
Meals on Wheels needs volunteers! Drivers and Kitchen Staff
RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – The Oneida County Aging and Disability Resource is looking for volunteers for the Meals on Wheels program. Meals on Wheels serves around one hundred people from it’s Rhinelander location alone, and with six other locations in Oneida County, the program needs volunteers. Heather Beach,...
WisDOT is looking for feedback about a future project along US 8 in Lincoln Co.
BRADLEY (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is looking for feedback about a future project in Lincoln County. The future project will be on US 8 from County L to Klade Rd. in the Town of Bradley. According to WisDOT, the proposed improvements include:. Milling the surface layer...
Two-vehicle collision in Eagle River
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - One person was sent to the hospital today following a collision in Vilas county. The two-car accident happened just outside of Eagle River. Dispatchers responded to the accident at the intersection of Highway 70 and 17 early in the afternoon. According to a statement made...
Wausau Police Asking for Public's Help to Identify Possible Menards Rebate Thief
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Wausau Police are asking for the public's help to identify a possible menards rebate thief. Someone had a rebate check valued at nearly five hundred dollars stolen from their mailbox last fall, and according to the company's rebate tracking system it was later cashed in over a two-day period at the store in Rhinelander.
Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
Wausau Police Seek Tips Regarding Menards Rebate Check Theft
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department is asking for information regarding a suspect connected with the theft of Menard’s rebate checks. Officers say a rebate of $494 was stolen from a Wausau mailbox last fall, and later cashed in at the store in Rhinelander. On Thursday...
Early Head Start Teacher - 3402769
JOB DUTIES: Provide a safe, successful, and well supervised educational setting for children (classroom and outdoor play area) with in home opportunities. Promote the social, emotional, physical, and cognitive development of Head Start children. Develop individual goals for children, provide on-going assessment on progress and facilitate transition into kindergarten. To ensure compliance with the Head Start Program Performance Standards and WI DCF Child Care Licensing Regulations.
Alcohol-related incident involving members of Wausau West Boys Basketball coaching staff under investigation
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An alcohol-related incident involving members of the Wausau West boys basketball coaching staff is under investigation by the Wausau School District. The statement says the incident did not take place on school property and no students were involved in the incident. The coaches did not attend Monday night’s practice.
Faculty Wood Science Instructor - 3404625
JOB DUTIES: The successful candidate will teach the current and next generation of highly skilled workers in the secondary woods manufacturing industry, with an emphasis in the hardwood segment. The individual should be comfortable teaching a diverse set of Program course topics within this department, in a variety of formats, and using multiple forms of technology for instruction. The successful candidate will also work with businesses and organizations from around the country and be the primary point of contact for the Program. Industry professionals are encouraged to apply, our Academic Excellence team will assist you with the teaching skills you will need to be a success! Apply for this exciting opportunity at your earliest convenience. Although there is a posting deadline, all application submissions will be reviewed as they are received, and NTC will reach out to candidates selected for interviews prior to the position close date.
