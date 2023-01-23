Read full article on original website
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Upscale bowling alley rolls into Cedar Park
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsSometimes it feels like Austinites always have to be doing something, and that's what makes this town beautiful. In the spirit of not taking drinks sitting down, Spare Birdie Public House is rolling into Cedar Park (1400 Discovery Blvd) for a soft opening on February 1, and a grand opening on February 20. A bit like an upscale Top Golf or neighborhood bowling alley with an incredibly...
Chicago drone company lands in Austin as part of Texas-wide expansion
A Chicago-based company that provides drone-based infrastructure inspection services is bringing new offices in Texas — including Austin.Helios Visions revealed its expansion into Texas in December 2022, and named three new offices in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and Austin. The company specializes in collecting automated and repeatable aerial data via drone technology within the architectural design, engineering design, and construction industries."Houston, Austin, and Dallas-Fort Worth are large markets, and it is a natural next step of our continuing expansion strategy," says Ted Parisot, co-founder of Helios Visions, in a news release. "Moving into the Texas market allows us to best serve...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Live performances in Austin are aplenty in the days to come. From sketch comedy shows to classic fairytales marked by a glass slipper, the stage is set for top tier entertainment with a local twist. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, January 26ZACH Theatre presents CinderellaRogers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella takes new, dual-language life at ZACH Theatre. This special production of the Tony-nominated musical fairytale will be performed simultaneously in English and American Sign Language for audiences to enjoy. Familiar favorites like “In My Own...
Where to see the once-in-recorded-history green comet approaching Austin
The world is buzzing with news of an approaching astronomical body, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), more often referred to in the news and social media as "the green comet." Its most recent appearance was 50,000 years ago — compared to the about 200,000 years since modern humans emerged."While the pictures of it have been impressive, its visual appearance differs greatly," explains Joe Wheelock, public program specialist at the McDonald Observatory at the University of Texas at Austin. "Currently you might glimpse it with the unaided eye as a fuzzy patch of light[,] but you would need to be away from...
A diner with the "world's rudest service" is coming to Austin...like, whenever
Imagine you’re at a restaurant and the server rolls her eyes because you don’t like ice in your water. What a pansy you are. First, you order a chocolate milkshake, but on second thought, you’d like vanilla. You apologetically ask her to change it on the ticket and she threatens to spit in it. On your way out, you tip her 20 percent and leave a review: “5 stars. Rudest service I’ve ever had.”Karen’s Diner provides the worst service for the best experience, at least according to cheeky clientele who appreciate the campy comedy of a long-suffering server who just...
Austin solo artist makes Jimmy Fallon debut before local album signing
If it were possible to become Austin's favorite musician on good vibes alone, Sloan Struble would make it easily. Thankfully, the Austin native, who records solo as Dayglow, also has bouncy hooks, a magical nostalgic tone, and insightful but dryly relatable lyrics up his thrifted sleeve.On January 13, the up-and-comer took another big step toward national ubiquity by appearing on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, performing the single “Then It All Goes Away” from his most recent album, People In Motion. For Austinites who won't risk missing a chance to connect before the inevitable blow-up, he'll also be signing copies...
Treat your sweetheart with any of these 8 Valentine’s Day festivities in Austin
February in Austin can be a fickle month to plan a date – we’re just in the midst of winter and feeling the effects of fake spring (with the allergies to match). Is it cold enough to wear a sweater? Is your connection with bae warm enough for a fancy dinner? No matter the weather, there’s no better way to spend your Valentine’s Day than with your significant other in the heart of Texas. We’ve got your picks for extravagant date nights, laid back at-home dinners, and anti-V-Day fun.Snap Kitchen takeoutFor an easy Valentine’s Day dinner for two, look no...
It only takes 3 steps to get medical cannabis in Texas
As the Texas Legislature convenes for its 88th session, many patients, physicians, and advocates are pushing for expansions to the Compassionate Use Program, the state’s medical cannabis program.Since 2015, the program has expanded twice, allowing for more than 150 conditions to qualify for medical cannabis.For thousands of patients in the state, medical cannabis provides a safe alternative to opioid medications and effective relief for symptoms like pain, insomnia, anxiety, nausea, muscle spasms, and more.Texas Original, the state’s leading medical cannabis provider, makes the process of getting a prescription easy. Receiving a medical cannabis prescription starts with a few simple steps:Step...
Austin suburb to welcome first ever movie theater and entertainment center
The Austin suburb of Hutto is set to welcome its first ever movie theater in 2024. A Hutto City Council meeting on January 19 revealed the full details, announcing EVO Entertainment Group’s newest ground-up prototype would be part of the ongoing expansion of Townwest Commons. The Austin-based entertainment group is the fastest-growing cinema circuit in the country. Sarted with one location in 2014, EVO Entertainment Group has since expanded to 18 locations across five states. Located south of the Hutto YMCA, off of the US Highway 79 near SH 130, the new Hutto location will be the company's first ground-up...
Renowned neighborhood for unhoused Austinites to expand by 1400 homes
A 24-year-old Austin nonprofit serving the city’s unhoused community has announced an expansion of a master-planned neighborhood designed for individuals coming out of chronic homelessness. Mobile Loaves & Fishes (MLF) was founded in Austin in 1998 and started the largest prepared feeding program for the homeless in Central Texas. They developed Community First! Village in northeast Travis County in 2015 to provide permanent housing and a supportive environment to the city’s homeless community. Currently, the Village houses over 350 formerly homeless men and women on 51 acres of land. The first phase of the neighborhood features 100 RV/park homes and...
How long Austin buyers need to save for a home, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. This is how long Austin home buyers need to work to save for a down payment. A new study says Austin buyers will need to work for 3.64 or 6.07 years to afford a down payment on a median home value of $482,900.2. 10 restaurants represent their cities at the 2023 inauguration, including two from Austin. The County Line and Industry — an old restaurant and a very new one —...
Award-winning New York pub brings Irish hospitality to Austin's Sixth Street
Austinites who find themselves wistfully scouring flight deals to Ireland are in for a special surprise later this spring. Hailing from New York, The Dead Rabbit pub is bringing Ireland to Texas, opening a new location in downtown Austin.The outpost will be The Dead Rabbit's first venture outside New York, where it just celebrated its tenth anniversary. Opened in 2013, the pub takes its name from an Irish gang who lived in the same lower Manhattan neighborhood nearly 200 years prior. Co-founder Jack McGarry had already earned the title of "world's best" for a previous Belfast concept, and The Dead...
Texas Wine Auction invites Austin chefs to compete for best paired dishes
Going once, going twice; the Second Annual Texas Wine Auction by Texas Wine Revolution is back. This is more than an excuse to collect a few more bottles. The Fredericksburg auction on April 29 is accompanied by wine and food samples, and when buyers aren’t competing with each other, they’ll rate bites by competing chefs.Not to be confused with the The Rare & Fine Wine Auction and Gala by the Wine & Food Foundation, this event is explicitly Texas-themed. The spirited night will raise funds for the health of Texas hospitality workers as well as research and development through Texas...
7 things to know right now in Austin food: Cult favorite pizza finds a permanent home
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsA cult classic in Austin pizza, Sammataro, is expanding. The restaurant is opening a brick-and-mortar location at 900 West 10th Street, to complement its food truck on East 12th and its pop-ups. The space used to belong to 40 North, another pizza joint that specialized in Neapolitan pies until its closing in fall of 2022. Sammataro makes closer to a New York slice, but still stays rustic...
Texas ranks among best states to start a business
For years, Texas has been lauded for its business climate being welcoming for new businesses and startups. This year's study shows that the Lone Star State has yet again made the list.Texas ranked as the third best state to start a business in personal finance website WalletHub's recent list, 2023's Best & Worst States to Start a Business, with a score of 56.85 points. Texas ranked behind Utah, No. 1, and Florida, No. 2, and just ahead of Colorado. Idaho, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Oklahoma, and California make up the rest of the top 10, respectively.The study looked at 27 key...
Austin and San Antonio announce partnership to support asylum seekers
There are few things more vulnerable and chaotic than an asylum seeker’s journey, and Central Texas has had to manage it in droves. San Antonio recently reached out to its neighbor, Austin, for help on January 11, and in just three days, the assistance developed into an official partnership to help travelers make it to their destinations as safely and efficiently as possible.Alamo City has been seeing “fluctuations in the number of people seeking transportation from San Antonio,” according to its statement. The resulting system sends asylum seekers toward the capital city on buses — enough to seat 40 to...
Local fresh-squeezed juice shop closes after 20 years in Austin
Another homegrown Austin business is permanently closing this week. In a letter on their website, Daily Juice announced the pending closure of all locations. The shop's Westlake location is already closed, with its other three outposts to follow suit by Sunday, January 22.Opened in 2003, the shop specializing in fresh-squeezed, cold pressed, never-processed juices would have reached two decades in business this year. Citing the pandemic, rising food and labor costs, and high rent, Daily Juice thanked its Austin customers for all the support over the years:"This really hurts," the letter reads. "We are so grateful to you all for...
TC Superstar kicks off Tiny Texas Tour, plus more Austin show picks for late January
If you missed out on the many great local shows that happened in the first part of January, the good news is there are still plenty of noteworthy gigs on the schedule for the back half of the month. Here’s what should be on your radar.Night Cap at Continental Club – January 19-21The Continental Club is set to host three nights of Night Cap this week. Advance tickets to see the alt-rock band on Friday and Saturday are sold out, but you can still guarantee your way in for the performance on Thursday. Otherwise, a small number of tickets will...
Local drive-in theater loses "80 percent" of its equipment after downtown Austin theft
Blue Starlite Drive-in, a small movie theater chain with unique locations dotted across Austin, announced on Instagram that a large portion of its downtown equipment had been stolen. The theft, by the theater’s estimate, happened “between Sunday night and Wed[nesday] morning” and affected 80 percent of the downtown location’s equipment.“They broke into all 4 of our projection trailers and gutted them,” wrote the theater’s owner, Josh Frank. “They took almost everything. Recovering from this will be a challenge.”Frank called the burglary a “well-planned heist,” although it seems that only the downtown theater was affected, leaving the Mueller, Town Lake, and...
10 restaurants represent their cities at the 2023 inauguration, including two from Austin
The Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) is serving up a Texas-sized feast at the Texas State Capitol on January 17 at the inauguration of Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. More than 60 culinary students from ProStart are running the show, which also marks the beginning of the state's 88th legislative session.The partnership between the inauguration and the TRA, called "A Taste of Texas" represents the "$87 billion restaurant industry, which encompasses more than 53,000 locations and a workforce of over 1.3 million employees," according to a press release. Programming by the TRA involves small businesses from across the...
