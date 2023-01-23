Read full article on original website
Faculty Wood Science Instructor - 3404625
JOB DUTIES: The successful candidate will teach the current and next generation of highly skilled workers in the secondary woods manufacturing industry, with an emphasis in the hardwood segment. The individual should be comfortable teaching a diverse set of Program course topics within this department, in a variety of formats, and using multiple forms of technology for instruction. The successful candidate will also work with businesses and organizations from around the country and be the primary point of contact for the Program. Industry professionals are encouraged to apply, our Academic Excellence team will assist you with the teaching skills you will need to be a success! Apply for this exciting opportunity at your earliest convenience. Although there is a posting deadline, all application submissions will be reviewed as they are received, and NTC will reach out to candidates selected for interviews prior to the position close date.
First FORK Pantry opens in Three Lakes School District
THREE LAKES, Wis (WJFW) – Three Lakes School District and Feeding Our Rural Kids (FORK) are partnering to create the first FORK food pantry in the Three Lakes School District. Students from the high school’s furniture and cabinetry class took on creating the pantry for FORK and the school. After four months, the pantry is now housed in the school’s main entrance.
Tech ed students make cornhole sets for Winter Regatta
THREE LAKES, Wis. (WJFW) - Pitlik's Sand Beach Resort in Sugar Camp will hold its winter regatta this weekend, but this time with a slight twist. It will include a cornhole tournament for the first time, which meant resort owners needed some help getting a lot of cornhole boards. Three...
Rondele Ranch donates $34,250 to local volunteers
HARSHAW, Wis (WJFW) – This year’s holiday light display, A Christmas Wonderland, was a hit with over 2,000 vehicles funneling into the Rondele Ranch driveway. The event relies on volunteers for everything from directing traffic to serving hot chocolate. This year again the event’s organizers are giving back...
Meals on Wheels needs volunteers! Drivers and Kitchen Staff
RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – The Oneida County Aging and Disability Resource is looking for volunteers for the Meals on Wheels program. Meals on Wheels serves around one hundred people from it’s Rhinelander location alone, and with six other locations in Oneida County, the program needs volunteers. Heather Beach,...
Deputy Sheriff - 3405645
JOB DUTIES: The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is a "full service", progressive department looking for highly motivated and hardworking individuals to carry out the mission statement of the organization to "Protect the lives and property of those who live, work and play in Oneida County." Oneida County Sheriff's Office offers a variety of different internal opportunities to advance one's career. A few specific assignments and opportunities that Oneida County Sheriff's Office provides are as follows:
Potawatomi Farm receives more 40 bison from national parks
LAONA, Wis. (WJFW) - It’s not every day that you come across a bison farm in the Northwoods of Wisconsin - but there are a few, including the Forest County Potawatomi Farm outside Laona. They have recently received a large addition to their herd. After the Potawatomi farm opened...
Investigation launched into Wausau West boys basketball coaching staff
Wausau School District officials are releasing few details about an investigation into behavior of some of the boys basketball coaching staff, after reports of an alcohol-related incident. After receiving a tip late Monday Wausau Pilot & Review reached out to Athletic Director Jason Foster and Principal Jeb Steckbauer, who referred...
Aspirus Health is seeing a drop in RSV cases
WOODRUFF, Wis. (WJFW) -- After spiking in mid-December, a lot of seasonal illnesses are on the way down. But that doesn't mean they're gone. RSV doesn't receive as much attention as COVID or the flu, but it can still be dangerous especially for seniors and infants. In today’s edition of...
Vilas County Parks and Recreation Department urges snowmobilers to stay on trails
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Communities across the Northwoods have an extra jolt of tourism all winter long as the snowmobile trails bring people into town. But some riders are threatening future access to trails. Many clubs and counties are urging riders to stay on the trail. A big problem...
WisDOT is looking for feedback about a future project along US 8 in Lincoln Co.
BRADLEY (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is looking for feedback about a future project in Lincoln County. The future project will be on US 8 from County L to Klade Rd. in the Town of Bradley. According to WisDOT, the proposed improvements include:. Milling the surface layer...
Wisconsin speeder cited for going 100+mph with multiple children in vehicle
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in central Wisconsin was reportedly cited for going over 100 mph in Marathon County with two children in the vehicle. In a Facebook post from Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened last week during wet, slippery conditions on I-39.
Alcohol-related incident involving members of Wausau West Boys Basketball coaching staff under investigation
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An alcohol-related incident involving members of the Wausau West boys basketball coaching staff is under investigation by the Wausau School District. The statement says the incident did not take place on school property and no students were involved in the incident. The coaches did not attend Monday night’s practice.
Eagle with lead poisoning at REGI is doing exceptionally well
ANTIGO - Last week, Raptor Education Group Inc. or REGI in Antigo admitted a bald eagle in Merrill who was having problems flying. Test later found out that the eagle was suffering from lead poisoning. REGI went on Facebook to announce that the eagle finished his first round of chelation...
Mules Up North taking place on Mar. 4
EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Eagle River Chamber of Commerce announced that the second-ever Mules Up North will take place on Sat., Mar. 4. Bartenders from Eagle River area bars and restaurants will mix two different types of mules in the mix-drink competition. The event will last 3 hours and consist of heavy hors d'ouerves and live entertainment throughout the evening. Event patrons will sample drinks and vote on their favorite mule with the winners being announced at 8:30 p.m.
Neenah woman driving wrong way arrested for 3rd OWI, child neglect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah woman was arrested in the Wausau area after driving the wrong way on State Highway 29. Police say she was taken into custody on charges of 3rd Offense OWI and Neglecting a Child. On Saturday, at about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Highway 29...
SEC files charges against former Wausau broker, investment agent
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A broker and investment agent in Wausau who was barred from the industry last year is now facing charges the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed Tuesday. Tony Liddle and his company, Prosper Wealth Management are facing three charges accusing Liddle of defrauding at least 13...
Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
VIDEO: Wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hits officer, arrested for 3rd OWI and child neglect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hit an officer in central Wisconsin and was arrested for OWI and Neglecting a Child after allegedly leaving a family member’s child home alone. The Wausau Police Department provided the video about the incident on its Facebook...
Lane closure this morning on Highway 29 West in Rib Falls
MARATHON CO. (WJFW) - One lane on State Highway 29 will be closed this morning to clean up logs in the median that were lost after a logging truck overturned on Tuesday. The passing lane on Highway 29 West from County Highway S to Lumber Falls Rd in the Town of Rib Falls. The closure will start at 8:30 this morning and according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, the closure is anticipated to last three hours.
