FARGO– Both the North Dakota State Bison and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks have been extremely competitive in summit league play so far this season with NDSU ranked second in the Summit League standings with 7-2 conference record to North Dakota, fifth in the standings with a 4-5 record. The two teams will meet this weekend for the second time this season. Last time they met was on new years eve back in Fargo in a game that went down to the final minute. NDSU was able to pull away to seal a hard earned victory 81-76. After the game an emotional coach Mallory Bernard talked about needing to find a way to beat the Bison. Now the Bison drive up I-29 to visit the fighting hawks on their home floor. Both teams are still undefeated at home this season. Coach Bernhard talked about the challenge the bison present and hosting them at the betty this Saturday.

FARGO, ND ・ 14 HOURS AGO