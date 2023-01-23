Read full article on original website
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Grand Forks, North Dakota
Places to visit in Grand Forks, ND. The city of Grand Forks is in North Dakota, which sits on the Minnesota border. It is a beautiful place to visit if you’re in the area, and you’ll find plenty of things to do. Located along the Red River, Grand...
Ghost Town in N Minnesota Could Work as a Creepy Movie Location
I'm always fascinated by old abandoned towns. Like the question of what happened? Was it ever a "booming" town? Why did people leave... or did they all just die off from natural causes? Or unnatural causes? What is the history of the town?. This one happens to be outside of...
kvrr.com
Detached Garage and Vehicle Damaged by Fire In Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks firefighters are called to a detached garage on fire. It was reported around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon at 219 Seward Avenue. Crews arrived to find smoke billowing out of the roof of the garage. They found a car inside also on fire. It...
valleynewslive.com
Car, garage catch fire in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters battled a car and garage on fire in Grand Forks Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 pm at 219 Seward Ave. Crews were called in for a report of smoke billowing out of the roof of a detached garage. When fire crews...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Mahoney takes over as Chairperson of Metro Flood Diversion Authority Board
(Fargo, ND) -- Leadership of the Metro Flood Diversion Authority’s Board recently changed with the new year as Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney assumed the chairperson role following the completion of Cass County Commissioner Chad Peterson’s term. “I’m looking forward to further amplifying this project in 2023 at...
trfradio.com
Snowmobiler Injured Over the Weekend in Polk County
A Crookston area man was injured in a snow mobile accident over the weekend in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Douglas Dean Willits (52) was injured when the 2008 Ski-Doo MXZ he was driving ” struck field approach, and rolled” at Highway 75 and 140th Street in Euclid Township.
KNOX News Radio
EGF questions bringing chickens in town
The East Grand Forks council appears reluctant to allowing chickens in city limits. The issue surfaced at last night’s work session at the request of a resident looking to change the city’s zoning laws. The homeowner cited the high cost of eggs…good source of protein….and the fact they help reduce pest populations (mosquitoes) in a letter to the city.
trfradio.com
Two Injured in Single Vehicle Accident North of Plummer
Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident Wednesday in Red Lake County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Daniel Carpenter, (63) of Thief River Falls was injured when the southbound 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving ran off a snow and ice covered Highway 59 around 2 miles north of Plummer in Emardville Township.
wdayradionow.com
Driver, passenger injured in Red Lake County crash
(Red Lake County, MN) -- A driver and his passenger are recovering after a rollover crash in Red Lake County, Minnesota Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says 63-year-old Daniel Carpenter of Thief River Falls was driving his Ford southbound on Highway 59, two miles north of Plummer, when he lost control on icy roads, ran off road to the right and rolled.
KNOX News Radio
GF Central pool fix between $1-$3M
The Grand Forks School District has put fixing the Central High School swimming pool back on its radar. The pool was shuttered two years ago due to moisture problems in the building itself. School Superintendent Terry Brenner told school board members last night (Monday) that the repair bill will easily top one-million dollars. “Since the pool has been taken off-line there could be some other valve issues. We would want to research and dive into that.”
kvrr.com
Jesus statue inside St. Mary’s Cathedral destroyed, woman arrested
FARGO (KVRR) – A woman is being held in the Cass County Jail, accused of breaking into St. Mary’s Cathedral while topless and destroying a statue of Jesus. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Marie Reynolds is charged with felony criminal mischief. Police say they responded to a break-in at St. Mary’s...
kvrr.com
North Dakota and North Dakota State Women’s Basketball Battle Saturday
FARGO– Both the North Dakota State Bison and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks have been extremely competitive in summit league play so far this season with NDSU ranked second in the Summit League standings with 7-2 conference record to North Dakota, fifth in the standings with a 4-5 record. The two teams will meet this weekend for the second time this season. Last time they met was on new years eve back in Fargo in a game that went down to the final minute. NDSU was able to pull away to seal a hard earned victory 81-76. After the game an emotional coach Mallory Bernard talked about needing to find a way to beat the Bison. Now the Bison drive up I-29 to visit the fighting hawks on their home floor. Both teams are still undefeated at home this season. Coach Bernhard talked about the challenge the bison present and hosting them at the betty this Saturday.
wdayradionow.com
Shanley Star Student-Athlete Vuciri Hakim Commits to the University of North Dakota Football!
Shanley multi-sport star and University of North Dakota football commit, Vuciri Hakim joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. They discussed Vuciri's decision to commit to UND, his senior seaosn, and more!
rjbroadcasting.com
Fertile Women Charged Following Stabbing in the City of Mahnomen
Mahnomen, MN — A Fertile, MN woman was arrested over the weekend following a stabbing in the City of Mahnomen. The incident occurred on Saturday, January 21st when White Earth Tribal Police were dispatched to 205 NE 4th Street in Mahnomen for a report of male being stabbed in the stomach. According to court documents, 39 year old Indosa Mari Montaya of Fertile, MN stabbed her boyfriend with folding pocket knife after she went through his phone and discovered a text from another female. She had left the scene shortly before law enforcement arrived and was later arrested.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
valleynewslive.com
Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
kvrr.com
Man Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Standoff
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Authorities say man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a lengthy standoff at a rural residence near Mayville, North Dakota Wednesday. Deputies from the Traill County Sheriff’s Office, agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security...
