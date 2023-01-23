ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, NC

Webb-Central games go down to wire, produce split verdict

By Ray Gronberg rgronberg@henderson dispatch.com; 252-436-2850
Henderson Daily Dispatch
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u3H3w_0kOeH9CY00

OXFORD — Two games that went down to the wire resulted in J.F. Webb and Granville Central splitting a Friday doubleheader, with the homesteading Warriors taking the girls game and the visiting Panthers the boys.

In the opener, the Webb girls held on for a 33-32 win in regulation that came down to a battle of free throws. Webb hit theirs, enough of them anyway, while the Panthers missed one that could’ve sent the game to overtime.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidepacksports.com

Wolfpack Baseball Commit Emerging As Two-Sport Standout

Even before his freshman year of high school, Pfafftown (NC) Reagan standout Jacob Smith‍ (6-3, 195 pounds) was already a much sought-after athlete. He was widely regarded as one of the top baseball prospects in the state of North Carolina and someone that NC State and head coach Elliott Avent identified early on as a priority for the Wolfpack. Smith was rated as high as the 37th best player nationally in his class and the No. 1 overall player in North Carolina.
RALEIGH, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: RJ Davis reminded us how tough the 2022-23 Tar Heels are

In the game of basketball, toughness can be seen in a variety of ways. Sometimes toughness is diving after loose balls in order to maintain possession. Sometimes toughness is being willing to hit a three-pointer with just seconds left in the game. And sometimes, toughness is literally taking an elbow in the face with 10.7 seconds left in the game so that your team can get to the free throw line and ice the game.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS Sports

Duke loses to Virginia Tech after lengthy review of throat punch leads to controversial no-call

Duke fell on the road at Virginia Tech 78-75 on Monday night in controversial fashion after a lengthy review of a potential flagrant foul ultimately led to a no-call. The incident came with 13 seconds left in the game after Michael Collins Jr. made a go-ahead basket for the Hokies. As he turned around in excitement, Collins appeared to fist pump right into the throat of Duke big man Kyle Filipowski.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Syracuse vs. UNC basketball: Jim Boeheim dejected after Orange's late letdown in 72-68 loss to Tar Heels

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim would like to have a few possessions back following Tuesday night's 72-68 loss to UNC, a matchup in which his team played well in spurts and had a lead late before succumbing to the Tar Heels inside the Carrier Dome. There were a couple offensive foul whistles that Boeheim challenged, and similar faulty execution down the stretch that has plagued Syracuse at times this season.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Final seconds unravel Syracuse in loss to UNC

For the fourth time this season, Syracuse lost by four points or less, this time giving away a 72-68 decision at the JMA Wireless Dome to North Carolina. Things went sideways for the Orange (13-8, 6-4 ACC) when Jesse Edwards fouled out 21 seconds to play with SU holding a 68-66 lead.
SYRACUSE, NY
nsjonline.com

KREST: Carolina fans forget who the building was named after

According to legend, early in Dean Smith’s tenure as UNC head coach, the Carolina student section stood and waved their arms in an effort to distract an opposing player from shooting a free throw. Smith stepped out onto the court and demanded that the students stop. “We don’t do...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
sujuiceonline.com

Instant Juice: Syracuse 68, North Carolina 72

A quick take on Syracuse’s disappointing 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday evening:. WHAT HAPPENED: Up 68-66 with 19 seconds to go, Jesse Edwards fouled out after stopping a potential game-tying layup from Pete Nance. Nance made the first free throw, but missed the second. Joe Girard saved the ball from going out of bounds, but right into the hands of Nance, who slammed home the go-ahead basket. On SU’s ensuing play, Judah Mintz drove to the hoop and elbowed RJ Davis in the head. Officials ruled it a flagrant foul, and UNC was able to hit free throws to close out the evening.
SYRACUSE, NY
Antoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT

The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNC 

Ian Jackson, a five-star shooting guard in the class of 2024, committed to the University of North Carolina. Jackson is one of the top offensive players in high school basketball because of his driving ability, which is where any scouting report on him should start. He attacks the rim with lightning speed and, at 6-foot-5, has the size to finish there. Jackson is becoming more and more at ease shooting, particularly from midrange, but North Carolina will want to surround him with shooters to create clear driving lanes.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class

Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40

DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Durham bar among James Beard Award semi-finalists

RALEIGH, N.C. — For the second year in a row, a Durham bar is a semi-finalist for a national James Beard Award. Kingfisher at 321 E Chapel Hill St. is one of two North Carolina bars vying for the award for Outstanding Bar Program this year. Charlotte's Salud Cerveceria is also a semi-finalist.
DURHAM, NC
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson, NC
2K+
Followers
75
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Henderson Daily Dispatch

Comments / 0

Community Policy