Webb-Central games go down to wire, produce split verdict

OXFORD — Two games that went down to the wire resulted in J.F. Webb and Granville Central splitting a Friday doubleheader, with the homesteading Warriors taking the girls game and the visiting Panthers the boys.

In the opener, the Webb girls held on for a 33-32 win in regulation that came down to a battle of free throws. Webb hit theirs, enough of them anyway, while the Panthers missed one that could’ve sent the game to overtime.