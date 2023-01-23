‘The Bachelor’: Who Is Kaity Biggar? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Zach Shallcross’s Cast Member in 2023

Who’s ready to return to the world of reality TV dating? If you raised your hand, you’re in luck! ABC’s The Bachelor returns on Jan. 23, 2023, and with it comes new lead Zach Shallcross and 30 women ready to find their soulmate. Zach first appeared on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette, and he actually made it to Rachel’s final four. However, love wasn’t in the cards for the pair, and producers tapped him as the next lead. Kaity Biggar is one of the 30 new women competing during The Bachelor 2023. Here’s everything we know, including her age, Instagram, job, and more.

ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ stars Kaity Biggar. | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Kaity Biggar from ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 with Zach Shallcross?

Kaity calls Austin, Texas, home. According to her ABC bio , she considers herself “100% wife material.” Kaity’s bio also adds that she’s “got a great sense of humor and is extremely down to earth.”

As for Kaity’s intentions for participating in the series, she wants to find her very own Prince Charming. The Austin resident told ABC, “I truly hope to find love. I have so much love to give to the right man.”

Her blurb finishes by saying, “Kaity can’t wait to start a family and said that if a man didn’t want kids, that would be a dealbreaker for her. Will Zach be the one to show this beauty that true love is out there? Only time will tell.”

The topic of children was never a huge topic for Rachel and Zach during their time together on The Bachelorette , so we aren’t sure where he stands on the issue of kids. Rachel’s reasoning for breaking things off with Zach centered around him not seeming ready for marriage. However, he’s made it clear that he’s definitely looking for a wife now.

How old is Kaity Biggar, and what does she do for a living?

Kaity’s bio lists her age as 27 years old and that she works as an Emergency Room Nurse. It also refers to Kaity as a “Canadian nurse,” but our sleuthing turned up no LinkedIn profiles, so that’s as much as we know about Kaity’s professional life.

Where can you find Kaity Biggar on Instagram?

Kaity’s Instagram account is listed as @kaityylane , and according to her profile, she has more than 3,500 followers. Her page is filled with pictures and posts about a variety of activities, like spending time with friends, but many of the images indicate Kaity has quite the case of wanderlust. From tropical destinations to mountainous landscapes, it’s safe to say that Kaity makes the most of her free time.

What do spoilers suggest for Kaity Biggar and her time on ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross?

Reality Steve revealed in November that Kaity makes it into Zach’s final three women of the season. The spoiler guru also shared some photos of Kaity and Zach during their hometown date in the South Congress area of Austin. It also looks like Kaity and Zach enjoy a one-on-one date in Budapest, Hungary, at the Fisherman’s Bastion.

Reality Steve also mentioned Kaity’s puppet show performance during one of the first group dates of the season. “Kaity had puppets that looked like her and Zach and I think the premise was that they got married, and then “9 months later” her puppet is laying down giving birth. She made ‘labor’ heavy breathing noises. She had Zach’s puppet like looking at the baby come out,” he wrote.

We suppose that’s one way to make an impression. Regardless, it looks like Kaity enjoys quite a bit of the spotlight this season of The Bachelor 2023 . Be sure to check out the premiere on Jan. 23 on ABC.