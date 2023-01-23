ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Cherokee County commissioners to consider accepting grant for new victim-wellness advocates

By Special, By Ethan Johnson ejohnson@cherokeetribune.com
Cherokee Tribune
 2 days ago

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners will consider accepting over $200,000 on behalf of the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office for six victim-witness advocate positions.

At Tuesday’s BOC meeting, commissioners will vote on whether they will accept $241,645 from annual Victim of Crime Act grant funds on behalf of the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office. This would partially fund six victim-witness advocate positions for the fiscal year 2023 term, county documents show. The county’s general fund would help pay for additional costs.

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia awarded the district attorney’s office with this annual grant.

Commissioners will also consider accepting a federal CARES Emergency Solutions Grant on behalf of the accountability courts to provide $22,500 for emergency housing services to accountability court participants.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda is a Cherokee Area Transportation System contract amendment with the Georgia Department of Human Services, to increase federal funding by $220,802.82 in the 2023 fiscal year. The amendment does not require an additional local match.

Commissioners will also review a request from William Reed and Sengthong Chanchevalap to annex almost one acre of land at 2643 Hickory Road next to J.B. Owens Park into Holly Springs to build a self-defense training center. The applicant is also looking to rezone the property from single family and multi-family residential to neighborhood commercial to build this center, according to county documents.

The BOC will provide feedback on this request at Tuesday’s meeting to give to the Holly Springs Planning Commission ahead of its Feb. 9 meeting. The request is scheduled to go to the Holly Springs City Council in March.

The BOC will also discuss a few transportation-related items, including considering approving a $1 million budget amendment to accept a State Road and Tollway Authority grant for construction of Phase One of the Technology Ridge Parkway project.

Cherokee County received $3.9 million from the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank in April for for the first phase of the project.

The project is in partnership with the city of Canton, the Cherokee Office of Economic Development and Cherokee County. $2.9 million of the $3.9 million is loan money, while the other $1 million is grant money.

The BOC accepted a SRTA grant agreement provided by the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank on May 3 to help fund the construction of the first phase of this project, county documents show. A budget amendment is required to allocate the grant funds to the adopted fiscal year 2023 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax budget.

Technology Ridge Parkway is a five-phase project that has been in the works for over a decade, and will connect Bluffs Parkway to the Cherokee County Regional Airport, .

The project will connect Bluffs Parkway to Heard Road and Fate Conn Road and will be just over a half of a mile. Heard Road will be extended at Fate Conn Road and Park Village Drive to the roundabout at Bluffs Parkway, near Chattahoochee Tech, becoming Technology Ridge Parkway. At the intersection of Technology Ridge Parkway and Park Village Drive and Fate Conn Road there will be a regular intersection with left-turn lanes.

Another transportation related item that commissioners will consider is making a $19,000 amendment to an agreement with Calco Engineering, LLC, for the State Route 140 at Damascus Road intersection Improvement project to also provide roadway designs for a Bates Drive sidewalk project. Bates Drive is located in southeast Cherokee County.

The BOC will also consider a Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan for CATS. This plan will serve as CATS’ commitment to system-wide safety and safety management systems principles, county documents show. The plan objectives would be to increase the safety of the transportation system by proactively identifying, assessing and controlling risks, continually improving safety performance, improving the commitment of transportation leadership to safety, and fostering a culture of safety awareness and responsiveness, according to county documents. The plan update would be in accordance with an FTA mandate for transportation nationwide. The updates include minor changes such as new performance numbers including vehicle revenue miles and vehicle revenue trips, as well as new federal requirements based on the recently passed infrastructure bill.

The BOC meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cherokee County Administrative Complex, 1130 Bluffs Parkway in Canton. The meeting will also be available to watch on the county’s website.

For more information, visit www.cherokeega.com .

Comments / 0

