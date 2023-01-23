ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shrinking’ Release Date, Time, and How to Watch Jason Segel and Harrison Ford’s AppleTV+ Series

By Elise Nelson
 2 days ago

The reviews for Shrinking have arrived, and the verdict is in: It’s a hit. The new AppleTV+ series comes from the creators of Ted Lasso , Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, as well as How I Met Your Mother star Jason Segel . Critics are raving about Shrinking , and interested fans will soon be able to check it out for themselves. Here’s everything to know abou t Shrinking , including the plot, cast, release date and time, and how to watch.

Jason Segel as James Laird in ‘Shrinking’ | AppleTV+

What is ‘Shrinking’ about?

In addition to co-creating the series, Segel stars as James “Jimmy” Laird, a therapist who is still grieving the death of his wife. As he struggles to find himself again, Jimmy snaps and starts telling patients exactly what he thinks. His new tactic doesn’t go by the book, but he changes people’s lives, including his own.

Starring alongside Segel is Harrison Ford , who plays Jimmy’s mentor, Dr. Paul Rhodes. Lukita Maxwell plays Jimmy’s daughter, Alice. Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, and Michael Urie also star.

“It was one of our big … concerns is not the right word, but one of our big focuses was calibrating tone,” Segel told Metro Philadelphia . “One, you want to be really respectful that mental health issues are real — this isn’t a satire. There is a real therapist, [and] I’m sure many who are taking this approach [which is] a little unorthodox but trying to facilitate change quicker. Rather than this is going to take you 10 years of you talking about your problems to feel any different. But, we also want it to be hilarious. It’s a comedy, it’s filled with funny people, and we wanted to use humor to deal with these issues.”

‘Shrinking’ release date and time

The first two episodes of Shrinking will be available to watch on AppleTV+ starting on Friday, Jan. 27. There will be 10 episodes in total in the first season, with a new episode dropping every Friday. The finale is currently set for March 24. AppleTV+ releases new episodes at 12 a.m. PT, or 3 a.m. for viewers on the east coast. Here is the current release schedule for Shrinking :

  • Episodes 1 and 2: Jan. 27
  • Episode 3: Feb. 3
  • Episode 4: Feb. 10
  • Episode 5: Feb. 17
  • Episode 6: Feb. 24
  • Episode 7: March 3
  • Episode 8: March 10
  • Episode 9: March 17
  • Episode 10: March 24

How to watch new episodes of ‘Shrinking’

Fans can tune into Shrinking exclusively on AppleTV+. A subscription is needed to watch the episodes. AppleTV+ has a seven-day free trial available, and then it costs $6.99 per month to subscribe. Additionally, there is a month-long free trial available for those who sign up for Apple One.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on Shrinking .

