David Crosby Thought a Bob Dylan Song Sounded ‘Really Terrible,’ but He Covered It Anyway

By Emma McKee
 2 days ago

In 1965, David Crosby and The Byrds covered the Bob Dylan song “ Mr. Tambourine Man ” for their debut studio album. Dylan’s lyricism transfixed the band, but Crosby thought his demo sounded “terrible.” He wasn’t impressed by Dylan’s voice or the backing band’s skill. Still, he wanted to cover the song.

David Crosby and Bob Dylan | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

The musician was once in The Byrds

In 1964, Crosby, Roger McGuinn, and Gene Clark began performing as a trio. They welcomed Michael Clark and Chris Hillman to the band and became The Byrds. They had a string of successes, but the group ultimately fired Crosby . Though some wonder if the group fired him after an argument over what song to record, Crosby set the record straight.

“Ladies and gentleman, that’s not why they threw me out of The Byrds,” Crosby said in the documentary Echo in the Canyon . “They threw me out of The Byrds because I was an a**hole.”

David Crosby thought a Bob Dylan demo sounded awful

Years before the group dumped Crosby, they recorded Dylan’s “Mr. Tambourine Man” for their debut album. Crosby wasn’t impressed when he first heard the song.

“Our manager knew Bob’s manager [when I was in the Byrds], and got an early tape of Bob singing this thing with another folk singer,” he told Stereogum . “It was really terrible, it was a really bad demo. They were out of tune and they were all screwed up. It was absolutely nonsense.”

Related

Bob Dylan’s Childhood Friend Said the Singer Has Few Friends Left: ‘Most of the People Around Him Are Employees’

Still, he found the lyrics so impressive that he wanted to cover it.

“We heard these words. ‘To dance beneath the diamond sky with one hand waving free.’ We were entranced,” Crosby said. “Bob is a freaking wonderful poet. He’s a really skillful, inspired poet. His handling of words at that point in his life, is about as good as anybody is, period. That’s what really struck me. Musically, it’s a really simple old tune. It’s no problem. But the lyrics are stunning. You’ve read ’em, didn’t they stun you? That’s the case over and over again with his songs. Even simple songs, like ‘Girl From The North Country.'”

David Crosby said Bob Dylan was a difficult person to talk to

In the years after The Byrds covered “Mr. Tambourine Man,” Crosby and Dylan formed a friendship. Crosby explained that Dylan was a difficult person to get to know.

“He’s friendly, but he’s not out front,” he said. “He doesn’t let you in. You’ll say, ‘Bob, where do you live?’ And he’ll say, ‘Well, you’re looking at a man that has no home.’ He’d be telling you about life instead of telling you he lived in Malibu.”

Crosby said that Dylan seemed to enjoy being mysterious.

“He’s not an easy guy. To this day, he’s not an easy guy. He doesn’t welcome you in with open arms and show you who Bob is,” Crosby said, adding, “He likes being mysterious. He likes being oblique. And he’s smart enough to pull it off. He’s a very interesting guy to be friends with. Very interesting.”

RadarOnline

'He'd Be So Touched If They Would Come': David Crosby Planned His Own Funeral In Hopes His Estranged Bandmates Attend

Rock icon David Crosby was so sure he was dying that the Mr. Spaceman singer planned his own funeral years before his death — and desperately hoped his estranged Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young bandmates would bury the hatchet and attend, RadarOnline.com has learned. Crosby's death was announced on Thursday. He was 81 years old.The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer hadn't spoken to Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young in years, but had the desire to mend fences in recent years."David can be brash and arrogant, but these guys still mean so much to him after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
In Touch Weekly

Late Musician David Crosby Was Married to Wife Jan Dance for More Than 3 Decades: Meet His Spouse

The Byrds cofounder David Crosby has died at age 81, his wife, Jan Dance, confirmed in a statement to Variety. The couple had been married since 1987. “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django,” Dance shared in a statement. “Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.” Keep scrolling below to learn more about Crosby’s wife, Jan.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'

The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
The Ringer

David Crosby Never Cut His Hair

David Crosby scored a no. 1 hit with his first major recording—but he would’ve had a right to be pissed off about how it went down. That’s because, in January 1965, when the newly formed Byrds went to record a version of Bob Dylan’s then-unreleased “Mr. Tambourine Man,” producer Terry Melcher thought session musicians were needed. Roger McGuinn was allowed to play his jangly guitar part—which would turn out to be the immaculate conception point for Peter Buck’s whole career—and McGuinn, Crosby, and Gene Clark teamed up to sing the vocals. But members of the elite studio team the Wrecking Crew came in to play all the other instrumentation.
OHIO STATE
AOL Corp

Lisa Marie Presley had one request for her memorial service

Lisa Marie Presley didn’t want to be memorialized with tears and heartache. The singer-songwriter’s death on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 came as a shock to family, friends and fans, but Presley had already made her wishes known in the event of her untimely passing. According...
MEMPHIS, TN
DoYouRemember?

The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
People

David Crosby, Founder of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Dead at 81 After 'Long Illness'

"Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us," Crosby's wife said in a statement to Variety David Crosby, a founding member of bands The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has died. He was 81. "It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," his wife said in a statement to Variety on Thursday. "He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is...
TEXAS STATE
