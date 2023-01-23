Read full article on original website
Early Head Start Teacher - 3402769
JOB DUTIES: Provide a safe, successful, and well supervised educational setting for children (classroom and outdoor play area) with in home opportunities. Promote the social, emotional, physical, and cognitive development of Head Start children. Develop individual goals for children, provide on-going assessment on progress and facilitate transition into kindergarten. To ensure compliance with the Head Start Program Performance Standards and WI DCF Child Care Licensing Regulations.
Tech ed students make cornhole sets for Winter Regatta
THREE LAKES, Wis. (WJFW) - Pitlik's Sand Beach Resort in Sugar Camp will hold its winter regatta this weekend, but this time with a slight twist. It will include a cornhole tournament for the first time, which meant resort owners needed some help getting a lot of cornhole boards. Three...
First FORK Pantry opens in Three Lakes School District
THREE LAKES, Wis (WJFW) – Three Lakes School District and Feeding Our Rural Kids (FORK) are partnering to create the first FORK food pantry in the Three Lakes School District. Students from the high school’s furniture and cabinetry class took on creating the pantry for FORK and the school. After four months, the pantry is now housed in the school’s main entrance.
Rondele Ranch donates $34,250 to local volunteers
HARSHAW, Wis (WJFW) – This year’s holiday light display, A Christmas Wonderland, was a hit with over 2,000 vehicles funneling into the Rondele Ranch driveway. The event relies on volunteers for everything from directing traffic to serving hot chocolate. This year again the event’s organizers are giving back...
Production and Manufacturing Employees - 3395312
JOB DUTIES: Join the Weinbrenner Shoe Company, Inc. - Merrill, WI team to begin your career with us. We are looking for motivated candidates to fill a variety of operations on our first shift operation, 6:00 am to 2:30 pm, Monday through Friday at our Merrill, WI location. You would be joining other valuable front-line employees who perform the manufacturing processes to create Thorogood footwear.
Meals on Wheels needs volunteers! Drivers and Kitchen Staff
RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – The Oneida County Aging and Disability Resource is looking for volunteers for the Meals on Wheels program. Meals on Wheels serves around one hundred people from it’s Rhinelander location alone, and with six other locations in Oneida County, the program needs volunteers. Heather Beach,...
Potawatomi Farm receives more 40 bison from national parks
LAONA, Wis. (WJFW) - It’s not every day that you come across a bison farm in the Northwoods of Wisconsin - but there are a few, including the Forest County Potawatomi Farm outside Laona. They have recently received a large addition to their herd. After the Potawatomi farm opened...
Deputy Sheriff - 3405645
JOB DUTIES: The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is a "full service", progressive department looking for highly motivated and hardworking individuals to carry out the mission statement of the organization to "Protect the lives and property of those who live, work and play in Oneida County." Oneida County Sheriff's Office offers a variety of different internal opportunities to advance one's career. A few specific assignments and opportunities that Oneida County Sheriff's Office provides are as follows:
Eagle with lead poisoning at REGI is doing exceptionally well
ANTIGO - Last week, Raptor Education Group Inc. or REGI in Antigo admitted a bald eagle in Merrill who was having problems flying. Test later found out that the eagle was suffering from lead poisoning. REGI went on Facebook to announce that the eagle finished his first round of chelation...
Vilas County Parks and Recreation Department urges snowmobilers to stay on trails
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Communities across the Northwoods have an extra jolt of tourism all winter long as the snowmobile trails bring people into town. But some riders are threatening future access to trails. Many clubs and counties are urging riders to stay on the trail. A big problem...
Aspirus Health is seeing a drop in RSV cases
WOODRUFF, Wis. (WJFW) -- After spiking in mid-December, a lot of seasonal illnesses are on the way down. But that doesn't mean they're gone. RSV doesn't receive as much attention as COVID or the flu, but it can still be dangerous especially for seniors and infants. In today’s edition of...
WisDOT is looking for feedback about a future project along US 8 in Lincoln Co.
BRADLEY (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is looking for feedback about a future project in Lincoln County. The future project will be on US 8 from County L to Klade Rd. in the Town of Bradley. According to WisDOT, the proposed improvements include:. Milling the surface layer...
Mules Up North taking place on Mar. 4
EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Eagle River Chamber of Commerce announced that the second-ever Mules Up North will take place on Sat., Mar. 4. Bartenders from Eagle River area bars and restaurants will mix two different types of mules in the mix-drink competition. The event will last 3 hours and consist of heavy hors d'ouerves and live entertainment throughout the evening. Event patrons will sample drinks and vote on their favorite mule with the winners being announced at 8:30 p.m.
Wausau West ends Lakeland Unions four game win streak
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau West traveled to Lakeland Union with hopes of ending the T-birds four game winning streak. The Warriors came in with an overall 9-6 record, while Lakeland had an impressive 11-6 record. The Warriors were not threatened by the T-birds success so far this year, and it...
Two-vehicle collision in Eagle River
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - One person was sent to the hospital today following a collision in Vilas county. The two-car accident happened just outside of Eagle River. Dispatchers responded to the accident at the intersection of Highway 70 and 17 early in the afternoon. According to a statement made...
Meraki Salon is under investigation by the Everest Metropolitan Police Department
SCHOFIELD (WJFW) - The Everest Metropolitan Police Department is investigating complaints made against Meraki Salon in Schofield. According to a press release from the Everest Metropolitan Police Department, many complaints and inquiries have been to the department regarding service and product purchases, that have allegedly been paid for and not received, at Meraki Salon.
Lane closure this morning on Highway 29 West in Rib Falls
MARATHON CO. (WJFW) - One lane on State Highway 29 will be closed this morning to clean up logs in the median that were lost after a logging truck overturned on Tuesday. The passing lane on Highway 29 West from County Highway S to Lumber Falls Rd in the Town of Rib Falls. The closure will start at 8:30 this morning and according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, the closure is anticipated to last three hours.
