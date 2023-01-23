EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Eagle River Chamber of Commerce announced that the second-ever Mules Up North will take place on Sat., Mar. 4. Bartenders from Eagle River area bars and restaurants will mix two different types of mules in the mix-drink competition. The event will last 3 hours and consist of heavy hors d'ouerves and live entertainment throughout the evening. Event patrons will sample drinks and vote on their favorite mule with the winners being announced at 8:30 p.m.

EAGLE RIVER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO