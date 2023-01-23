ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, KY

lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to Grand Canyon

An epic road trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to the Grand Canyon is the perfect adventure if you are looking for a great way to admire the Midwestern deserts and national parks on your way to one of the world's most famous UNESCO World Heritage sites. This will surely be the journey of a lifetime!
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Newport on the Levee bowling alley acquired

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A bowling alley and bocce court at Newport on the Levee has a new owner that plans to create one of the biggest entertainment venues in the region. Velocity Esports, which opened at Newport on the Levee in March of 2022, has acquired Rotolo Bowling...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Send Those Refunds: You need these Cincinnati Bengals shirts

The Bengals are eyeing their second-straight Super Bowl appearance. So you're going to want to check out BreakingT's latest Cincinnati Bengals shirts. In the snow, Joey B led the boys to a dominating win over the Buffalo Bills, punching their ticket to the AFC Championship game. Cincinnati is a slim 1.5-point favorite against Kansas City and Joe Burrow is undefeated against KC in his career.
CINCINNATI, OH
addictedtovacation.com

8 Unique Day Trip Destinations Around Cincinnati

Cincinnati’s convenient location makes it a great jumping-off base to several amazing destinations. Here are some of the best day trips from Cincinnati. What are the best day trips to take around Cincinnati?. Some of the best day trips from Cincinnati include Columbus in Ohio, Red River Gorge in...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Retired DJ 'Bubba Bo' Boulanger in hospice

Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, a 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran, planned to winter in Florida after retiring from WLW-AM's American Truckers' Network show a year ago. He never made it. After experiencing confusion last summer, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a very aggressive brain cancer. He had brain surgery for the tumor, chemotherapy and radiation last fall, and entered hospice shortly before Christmas.
CINCINNATI, OH
Kentucky Lantern

Unraveling Northern Kentucky University’s almost $25 million deficit, sudden leadership change

This article is republished from LINK nky. When Northern Kentucky University announced former President Ashish Vaidya’s sudden departure in November, representatives said it wasn’t due to the large budget deficit found in the last half of 2022. That’s not the case, according to Faculty Senate President John Farrar. He said Vaidya’s departure relates to NKU’s […] The post Unraveling Northern Kentucky University’s almost $25 million deficit, sudden leadership change appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: Snow Emergencies For The Tri-State

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today there are snow emergencies for the Tri-State. Check out the list of closed schools below. Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Zip's Cafe honors Sam Hubbard with his own burger

CINCINNATI — A new burger crafted by Sam Hubbard himself is now being featured at Zip's Cafe in Mount Lookout. The Playoff Patty seems to already be a fan favorite. One person commented on Zip's Facebook page, saying, "Hadn’t been there in years and stopped in today. That Playoff Patty was worth the trip."
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Semi-truck carrying Girl Scout cookies catches on fire in NKy

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Pendleton County Schools are on a two-hour delay for Thursday after a semi-truck carrying Girl Scout cookies caught on fire. It happened on US 27 near Sharp Middle School before 6 a.m. Pendleton County Schools posted on social media that the school would be delayed...
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

CovCath escapes Cooper in overtime

Evan Ipsaro completed a three-point play early in overtime to spark Covington Catholic, and the Colonels hit their free throws down the stretch to survive at Cooper, 78-69. Cooper struck first in the extra period to take a 67-65 lead. On the Colonels’ ensuing possession, Ipsaro made a physical drive to the rim, absorbed contact and put up a shot as he was falling backwards to the floor. The ball dropped through the net as the whistle blew, and Ipsaro buried his free throw to give CovCath the lead for good.
PARK HILLS, KY

