Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Prep Sports Notebook: Campbell County boys basketball coach closing in on career milestone
Aric Russell’s bid for 400 career victories as a boys basketball coach was sidetracked Saturday when his Campbell County team lost a shootout with Boyd County, 110-107, in a double-overtime game at Nicholas County. It was the most points the Camels have scored in Russell’s 13 seasons as their...
Cincinnati Basketball: Bearcats should target a trio of MAC players in the transfer portal
As the program prepares to transition into the Big 12 next season, the Bearcats coaching staff will target dozens of players in the transfer portal and should look at several MAC standouts. Wes Miller is set to add a pair of 4-star recruits in Cincinnati product Rayvon Griffith and Florida...
Fox 19
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati restaurants and chefs scored big in the semifinalist round of the 2023 James Beard Awards, according to our media partners at the Enqurier. The James Beard Awards are widely considered the Oscars of the restaurant world. It’s no doubt a welcome change for a city with...
WLWT 5
Tour bus company again offering round-trip rides to Kansas City for Bengals game
CINCINNATI — Are you wanting to go on a road trip to watch the Cincinnati Bengals play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC championship game this weekend?. DeBolt Tours, which is a travel service, will be once again taking Bengals fans on a road trip on a motorcoach bus from Cincinnati to Kansas City for the game.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to Grand Canyon
An epic road trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to the Grand Canyon is the perfect adventure if you are looking for a great way to admire the Midwestern deserts and national parks on your way to one of the world's most famous UNESCO World Heritage sites. This will surely be the journey of a lifetime!
Look: Football World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Ohio State
Which college program gets to claim Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State or LSU? With Burrow continuing to exceed expectations by leading Cincinnati to a second straight AFC title game this week, the above question is once again trending on social media. Burrow was asked to share ...
Fox 19
Gay couple says NKY church program barred them from refereeing their child’s basketball game
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Boone County couple says their decision to enroll their children in after-school sports programs at a local church has resulted in unexpected blowback due to the couple’s sexual orientation. Jesika and Ayanna McKinney enrolled three of their six children in basketball and cheerleading programs...
WKRC
Newport on the Levee bowling alley acquired
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A bowling alley and bocce court at Newport on the Levee has a new owner that plans to create one of the biggest entertainment venues in the region. Velocity Esports, which opened at Newport on the Levee in March of 2022, has acquired Rotolo Bowling...
Send Those Refunds: You need these Cincinnati Bengals shirts
The Bengals are eyeing their second-straight Super Bowl appearance. So you're going to want to check out BreakingT's latest Cincinnati Bengals shirts. In the snow, Joey B led the boys to a dominating win over the Buffalo Bills, punching their ticket to the AFC Championship game. Cincinnati is a slim 1.5-point favorite against Kansas City and Joe Burrow is undefeated against KC in his career.
addictedtovacation.com
8 Unique Day Trip Destinations Around Cincinnati
Cincinnati’s convenient location makes it a great jumping-off base to several amazing destinations. Here are some of the best day trips from Cincinnati. What are the best day trips to take around Cincinnati?. Some of the best day trips from Cincinnati include Columbus in Ohio, Red River Gorge in...
wvxu.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
wvxu.org
Retired DJ 'Bubba Bo' Boulanger in hospice
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, a 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran, planned to winter in Florida after retiring from WLW-AM's American Truckers' Network show a year ago. He never made it. After experiencing confusion last summer, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a very aggressive brain cancer. He had brain surgery for the tumor, chemotherapy and radiation last fall, and entered hospice shortly before Christmas.
WLWT 5
Winter storm warning: Accumulating snow expected to drop 2-5 inches across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Just as one winter storm moves out, another takes aim at Greater Cincinnati. Accumulating snow brings potential for snow-covered roads midweek. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Another strong and potentially high impact storm is expected to arrive late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
Unraveling Northern Kentucky University’s almost $25 million deficit, sudden leadership change
This article is republished from LINK nky. When Northern Kentucky University announced former President Ashish Vaidya’s sudden departure in November, representatives said it wasn’t due to the large budget deficit found in the last half of 2022. That’s not the case, according to Faculty Senate President John Farrar. He said Vaidya’s departure relates to NKU’s […] The post Unraveling Northern Kentucky University’s almost $25 million deficit, sudden leadership change appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Snow Emergencies For The Tri-State
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today there are snow emergencies for the Tri-State. Check out the list of closed schools below. Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads.
WLWT 5
Zip's Cafe honors Sam Hubbard with his own burger
CINCINNATI — A new burger crafted by Sam Hubbard himself is now being featured at Zip's Cafe in Mount Lookout. The Playoff Patty seems to already be a fan favorite. One person commented on Zip's Facebook page, saying, "Hadn’t been there in years and stopped in today. That Playoff Patty was worth the trip."
Billboards Around Buffalo, New York Trolling Cincinnati Bengals
WKRC
Semi-truck carrying Girl Scout cookies catches on fire in NKy
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Pendleton County Schools are on a two-hour delay for Thursday after a semi-truck carrying Girl Scout cookies caught on fire. It happened on US 27 near Sharp Middle School before 6 a.m. Pendleton County Schools posted on social media that the school would be delayed...
WLWT 5
LIST: Schools and businesses announce closures, delays due to winter storm
CINCINNATI — Schools and businesses are announcing closures and delays for Wednesday as a winter storm takes aim at Cincinnati. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Another strong and potentially high impact storm arrive in our area late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Accumulating snow moves...
linknky.com
CovCath escapes Cooper in overtime
Evan Ipsaro completed a three-point play early in overtime to spark Covington Catholic, and the Colonels hit their free throws down the stretch to survive at Cooper, 78-69. Cooper struck first in the extra period to take a 67-65 lead. On the Colonels’ ensuing possession, Ipsaro made a physical drive to the rim, absorbed contact and put up a shot as he was falling backwards to the floor. The ball dropped through the net as the whistle blew, and Ipsaro buried his free throw to give CovCath the lead for good.
