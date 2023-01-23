ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Headlines

Samsung Galaxy users need to update Galaxy Store right away

Attention Samsung Galaxy users. You need to update the Galaxy Store on your phone to the latest version right away. Security researchers have discovered a couple of critical vulnerabilities in the app. Version 4.5.49.8 or newer of the app patches those vulnerabilities. Security researchers report two major vulnerabilities in the...
Phone Arena

Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever

With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Android Authority

A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year

The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
Digital Trends

Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023

Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE
BGR.com

An accident in a lab experiment may revolutionize quantum computers

Researchers may have made a massive breakthrough in quantum computing. According to a new study published in Nature Nanotechnology, researchers may have discovered a cheaper way to push large-scale quantum computers. Quantum computing is an intriguing field that has seen quite a bit of growth over the past several years....
Android Police

Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
The Independent

Details of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra have been leaked – here’s what you need to know

The new Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra smartphones are due to be announced next week at Samsung Unpacked on 1 February.So, what do we know about the S23 range ahead of the official reveal? Well, thanks to a series of high-profile leaks, quite a bit.The next big flagship phone from Samsung is predicted to launch in February, and in the usual three models: the standard S23, the larger S23 Plus, and the top-of-the-range S23 Ultra.While we don’t expect any revolutionary changes to how the phones look, the refreshed Galaxy S23 range is predicted to make use of...
TechSpot

New malware dubbed "Hook" allows hijacking and real-time spying on Android devices

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. In a nutshell: Security researchers at ThreatFabric have uncovered an Android banking-app malware called "Hook." The program allows hackers to take over a target's phone remotely. Bad actors can use it to steal data, exfiltrate personally identifiable information (PII), make financial transactions, and more.
Phone Arena

Samsung's Android 13 train is now stopping in two more US stations

Have you lost count yet of all the new and old Galaxy phones and tablets with high-end, mid-range, and low-end specifications Samsung has upgraded to a new OS version over the last few months? We know we have, although it's kind of our job to keep track of these things no matter how convoluted they might get.
INSIDE News

FBI: User safety is endangered by AI

Artificial intelligence has taken center stage in the last year due to the significant advances in this "new" digital technology. And as we have seen, technological advances hurt, since massive layoffs have occurred, because this technology is capable of covering many jobs, starting with customer service areas.

