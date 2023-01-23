This Cincinnati Bengals 'will be the best EVER' in franchise history, claims Peter King

The current iteration of the Cincinnati Bengals is going to become the greatest in franchise history, believes NBC analyst Peter King.

Burrow and his teammates produced a staggeringly good display in the snow to defeat the Bills 27-10 in Buffalo Sunday.

It was a statement display given the Bills' elite record at home in the playoffs, and King now believes the current Bengals team can solidify itself as the best Cincinnati has ever had since its maiden season in 1968.

'I have a feeling this current iteration of the Bengals will be the best ever,' King said in the latest edition of NBC's Football Morning in America .

'This is (Joe) Burrow's third year, and you need to be careful about making him the second coming, but a player who completes 69 per cent of his throws in the first three seasons, and who is 5-1 in his first six playoff games, and who is not afraid of anything – well, such a fellow is dangerous.'

Burrow totally dominated the QB match-up with Josh Allen, who finished the night being berated by teammate Stefon Diggs.

The former No 1 pick made a number of brilliant reads and it is Kansas City at Arrowhead next.

Burrow and the Bengals hold no fear going to Arrowhead.

He stands as the only quarterback to play against Mahomes multiple times and go undefeated (3-0) in head-to-head matchups.

In a repeat of the 2022 AFC Championship game this weekend, King likes Burrow's chances because of his innate ability to stay ice cool when cutting through his rivals.

'Joe Burrow is not a cute upstart,' King added.

'He is the Paulie Walnuts of NFL quarterbacks, able to rip the guts out of the (Josh) Allens and (Patrick) Mahomeses without changing expressions, without feeling one pang of sorrow for the vanquished.'

King may well have a point about the impact of Burrow on this franchise.

Prior to Burrow pitching up in Cincinatti, the Bengals had won just five playoff games in their history.

Since walking on as the No 1 draft pick out of LSU in 2020, Burrow has guided this franchise to five playoff wins, three of which have come on the road.

'Joe Burrow, unbelievable,' team-mate and Bengals running back Joe Mixon said. 'In games like this, he always rises to the occasion.'

A new 'Football Morning in America' posts every Monday morning exclusively on NBCSports.com through the NFL season