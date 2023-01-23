ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Forecast

By Accuweather
 2 days ago

US Forecast for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;34;26;39;20;Breezy in the a.m.;W;11;72%;32%;1

Albuquerque, NM;41;26;40;21;Cold;NNW;12;57%;20%;4

Anchorage, AK;32;27;42;33;An afternoon shower;NNE;6;74%;79%;0

Asheville, NC;37;23;52;35;Mostly sunny, milder;SE;6;50%;76%;3

Atlanta, GA;45;26;54;44;Milder;ESE;6;56%;90%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;42;31;46;32;Partly sunny, breezy;W;15;64%;4%;3

Austin, TX;63;46;57;38;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;9;81%;97%;2

Baltimore, MD;45;31;49;31;Periods of sun;WNW;10;56%;26%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;61;42;65;45;Severe thunderstorms;SW;16;77%;100%;1

Billings, MT;43;26;40;27;Mostly cloudy;W;15;52%;74%;1

Birmingham, AL;49;30;55;48;Becoming cloudy;SE;8;56%;96%;3

Bismarck, ND;31;14;31;9;Mostly cloudy;NW;12;82%;32%;1

Boise, ID;33;14;36;21;Partly sunny;N;7;60%;4%;2

Boston, MA;36;26;41;26;Breezy;WSW;19;67%;2%;2

Bridgeport, CT;40;27;43;28;Partly sunny, breezy;W;15;65%;3%;2

Buffalo, NY;36;31;35;29;Morning snow showers;WSW;18;78%;80%;1

Burlington, VT;31;22;37;17;A little p.m. snow;NNE;12;70%;72%;1

Caribou, ME;27;17;31;-1;A bit of p.m. snow;WNW;9;70%;73%;1

Casper, WY;26;13;25;12;Mostly cloudy, cold;WSW;10;76%;90%;1

Charleston, SC;59;35;58;48;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;60%;4%;3

Charleston, WV;38;25;42;27;Partly sunny;ENE;6;79%;80%;3

Charlotte, NC;51;28;54;40;Mostly sunny;SE;6;57%;59%;3

Cheyenne, WY;27;18;24;19;Cold with some sun;NW;13;72%;23%;2

Chicago, IL;31;27;37;32;Low clouds;SE;7;73%;73%;1

Cleveland, OH;35;30;36;32;Breezy in the a.m.;SSE;14;79%;32%;1

Columbia, SC;55;29;55;36;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;62%;55%;3

Columbus, OH;34;25;37;29;Partial sunshine;E;7;85%;81%;3

Concord, NH;32;19;38;10;Partly sunny, breezy;W;15;65%;16%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;53;40;42;33;Downpours, colder;NW;13;92%;100%;1

Denver, CO;39;14;26;19;Colder;WNW;6;84%;53%;2

Des Moines, IA;30;21;34;25;Inc. clouds;NE;5;82%;27%;2

Detroit, MI;35;29;35;32;Cloudy;ESE;9;79%;27%;1

Dodge City, KS;36;21;34;22;Mostly cloudy;NNW;8;81%;74%;1

Duluth, MN;32;18;30;25;Mostly cloudy;S;6;71%;90%;1

El Paso, TX;61;26;54;27;Breezy and cooler;W;15;44%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;-3;-7;5;-2;Cloudy;N;4;59%;44%;0

Fargo, ND;34;16;25;12;Snow;W;12;88%;95%;1

Grand Junction, CO;37;18;36;22;Some sun;NNW;6;69%;49%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;30;28;34;32;Cloudy;ESE;7;84%;28%;1

Hartford, CT;36;24;42;24;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;15;68%;5%;2

Helena, MT;32;19;31;22;Cloudy;SW;6;67%;22%;1

Honolulu, HI;81;68;81;66;A couple of showers;N;6;73%;98%;3

Houston, TX;57;50;62;41;Rain, thunderstorms;WNW;18;96%;98%;1

Indianapolis, IN;34;26;41;33;Partly sunny, milder;ESE;6;81%;90%;2

Jackson, MS;53;35;54;40;A t-storm or two;S;13;72%;99%;1

Jacksonville, FL;64;43;67;58;Periods of sun;SE;9;67%;10%;4

Juneau, AK;40;37;41;39;Rain;SE;11;89%;100%;0

Kansas City, MO;42;26;43;31;Mostly cloudy;NNE;5;71%;93%;1

Knoxville, TN;43;26;51;36;Milder;NE;5;59%;90%;3

Las Vegas, NV;54;38;58;34;Plenty of sunshine;N;9;28%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;37;27;46;36;Milder;E;7;69%;90%;3

Little Rock, AR;51;32;45;36;Downpours, cooler;ENE;8;83%;100%;1

Long Beach, CA;62;40;65;41;Plenty of sunshine;N;6;42%;0%;3

Los Angeles, CA;66;41;64;41;Plenty of sun;NNE;5;37%;1%;3

Louisville, KY;38;29;48;37;Milder;E;7;69%;90%;3

Madison, WI;29;28;32;28;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;79%;25%;2

Memphis, TN;49;33;51;38;Showers around;E;9;65%;100%;2

Miami, FL;85;73;78;74;Breezy, not as warm;E;16;69%;35%;2

Milwaukee, WI;33;27;38;29;Inc. clouds;ESE;7;64%;25%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;31;19;29;22;Areas of low clouds;SSE;7;71%;25%;2

Mobile, AL;58;38;62;56;A t-storm or two;SSE;12;63%;99%;1

Montgomery, AL;56;34;55;49;Becoming cloudy;SE;8;46%;98%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;27;7;14;3;Very windy;WNW;40;82%;94%;1

Nashville, TN;48;26;51;40;Becoming cloudy;E;5;64%;98%;3

New Orleans, LA;57;47;67;51;A thunderstorm;SW;17;76%;99%;1

New York, NY;42;34;46;35;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;15;55%;3%;2

Newark, NJ;39;30;45;31;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;59%;6%;2

Norfolk, VA;53;32;52;32;Sunny;SSW;7;57%;2%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;50;34;36;30;Rain to snow;NNW;9;91%;100%;1

Olympia, WA;47;38;48;40;Mostly cloudy;S;6;87%;18%;1

Omaha, NE;36;20;37;23;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;80%;26%;2

Orlando, FL;68;49;75;63;Sun and clouds, nice;ESE;9;59%;8%;4

Philadelphia, PA;41;32;45;29;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;60%;7%;3

Phoenix, AZ;52;35;57;36;Sunny, but cool;ESE;6;48%;0%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;36;30;38;31;Mostly cloudy;SSE;10;77%;69%;1

Portland, ME;34;22;40;20;Breezy;W;14;69%;6%;1

Portland, OR;48;36;48;41;Mostly cloudy;SSE;4;80%;14%;1

Providence, RI;36;25;43;26;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;63%;2%;2

Raleigh, NC;52;28;53;33;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;58%;5%;3

Reno, NV;35;20;42;23;Sunny, but cold;W;4;57%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;51;27;51;28;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;58%;3%;3

Roswell, NM;54;31;44;24;Some morning snow;NNW;14;68%;59%;2

Sacramento, CA;62;35;60;34;Mostly sunny;SE;5;64%;2%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;33;19;34;24;Periods of sun;SSE;7;72%;30%;1

San Antonio, TX;59;49;63;39;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;13;76%;90%;2

San Diego, CA;63;41;63;43;Plenty of sunshine;NE;7;49%;0%;3

San Francisco, CA;61;44;60;42;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;56%;1%;3

Savannah, GA;60;35;60;49;Clouds and sun;E;7;62%;12%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;45;37;47;43;Mainly cloudy;SSE;7;77%;34%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;35;13;28;21;Periods of sun;WNW;8;81%;29%;1

Spokane, WA;38;27;34;28;Cloudy;SSW;5;80%;29%;0

Springfield, IL;42;28;41;31;Turning cloudy;E;6;74%;93%;2

St. Louis, MO;47;30;44;34;Cloudy;E;6;71%;95%;1

Tampa, FL;69;48;76;63;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;10;62%;4%;4

Toledo, OH;33;27;37;31;Cloudy;SE;7;77%;43%;1

Tucson, AZ;47;29;54;30;Mostly sunny, cold;SSW;6;42%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;50;31;38;30;Rain, then snow;NNW;7;86%;99%;1

Vero Beach, FL;70;58;74;68;Mainly cloudy;ESE;12;65%;15%;3

Washington, DC;46;30;49;29;Partly sunny;N;8;54%;25%;3

Wichita, KS;47;25;39;26;Cloudy;N;5;77%;93%;1

Wilmington, DE;41;30;47;31;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;59%;10%;3

