ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Police: U of Denver player smelled of alcohol after crash

By By COLLEEN SLEVIN - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

DENVER (AP) — University of Denver basketball player Coban Porter, the brother of Denver Nuggets' star Michael Porter Jr., smelled of alcohol and and had slurred speech when he was arrested following a fatal crash in Denver, police said in a court document released Monday.

Porter ran a red light going about 50 mph (80 kmph) eastbound and hit a vehicle going northbound at an intersection, killing the driver, early Sunday morning near the University of Denver, the probable cause statement said. The passenger was also injured, it said.

When interviewed by police, Porter “displayed bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred and mumbling speech, and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath” and had a “BudLight" paper wristband on his left wrist, the statement said.

Porter was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and was released from jail Sunday afternoon after his brother paid a $2,000 bond, according to court records. Michael Porter Jr. missed Sunday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Denver for “personal reasons.”

Court records did not indicate if Porter had an attorney yet.

In a statement, the University of Denver expressed its condolences.

“This is a tragic and heartbreaking situation, and our deepest sympathies are with those involved in the accident, their families, and friends. All the resources of our campus and broader community, including counseling services, are available to any DU community member in need of assistance 24/7,” it said.

Coban Porter, 6-foot-4 guard, signed with the Denver Pioneers in 2021 after spending the previous season with Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy