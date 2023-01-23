ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

South Dakota's Noem says cell phone number hacked

By AP
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday that her personal cell phone number has been hacked and blamed it on the release of her Social Security number amid hundreds of documents that the House Jan. 6 committee released last year.

The Republican governor, who is weighing a 2024 White House bid, said in a statement that her personal cell phone number had been linked to hoax calls. She has written letters urging U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Congress to investigate the release of her family's Social Security numbers after they were included in a list of personal information for thousands of people who visited the White House during then-President Donald Trump's term.

“Callous mishandling of personal information has real world consequences,” Noem said in a statement. “If you get such a phone call from my number, know that I had no involvement."

Noem said that South Dakota's Fusion Center, a state agency that compiles criminal intelligence, has been notified of the cell phone hack. Her office did not offer further evidence that the release of her personal information led to the hack.

Leader Telegram

AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:04 a.m. EST

US economy likely slowed but still posted solid growth in Q4 WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy likely rolled out of 2022 with momentum, registering decent growth in the face of painful inflation, high interest rates and rising concern that a recession may be months away. Economists have estimated that the gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic output — grew at a 2.3% annual pace from October through December. The Commerce Department will issue its first of three estimates of fourth-quarter GDP...
TEXAS STATE
