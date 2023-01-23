ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

FDA Considering New Covid Vaccine Method

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGdce_0kOeEtfg00

The Food and Drug Administration is seeking to streamline future Covid-19 immunization shots.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

FDA Proposes Annual COVID-19 Vaccine

"As COVID-19 continues to evolve, the Food and Drug Administration is proposing plans to roll out an updated vaccine every year going forward.The agency is suggesting experts select a specific strain of the virus each spring and introduce the vaccine to the market by September — similar to annual flu shots. The FDA will also recommend that most people get just a single yearly jab, though older adults, immunocompromised people, and very young children may still need two doses. The agency will request input from a panel of vaccine experts on Thursday, but the plan aligns with the recommendations the Biden administration...
Cheddar News

7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days

"By Jeff Chiu and Olga R. RodriguezHALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state's third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations.Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff's substation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.Four people were found dead and a fifth injured from gunshot wounds at a farm, and officers found three...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Gizmodo

A Common Diabetes Drug May Reduce Long Covid Risk, Trial Data Finds

Preliminary data from a randomized clinical trial may point to a potential way to prevent long covid. The trial found that covid-19 patients who took metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug, were noticeably less likely to be diagnosed with long covid up to 10 months later than people in the control group. More research will be needed to confirm the implications of this study, however.
CNN

FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year

Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
PennLive.com

Do you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms doctors say to look for in new, ‘crazy infectious’ variant

If you are one of the lucky folks who has managed to evade COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic, this week brings bad news. Because, according to experts, your time may be running out. And that is because, they say, the new XBB.1.5 variant is so contagious that most folks who haven’t had it will surely get it, and the 80% of Americans who have had it are likely to get it again.
Michael Simpson

Joe Mercola and Robert F Kennedy Jr claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer — they're wrong

On Robert F Kennedy Jr's awful website, The Defender, the quack Joe Mercola writes that the COVID-19 vaccine boosters cause cancer. Seriously, he wrote that. The article is filled with a metric tonne of false claims, but I want to just focus on cancer since that's the basic claim made by Mercola. If I spent all of my typing skills writing a 25,000-word post about every false claim made by this quack, I would be exhausted.
New Jersey 101.5

Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk

Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
New York Post

Weight-loss drug Tirzepatide is said to be even more effective than Ozempic

This might be your best shot at shedding those extra pounds. Weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy (marketed for the treatment of diabetes under the name Ozempic) have become Hollywood’s biggest slimming secret — and soon there may be an even more potent pound buster on the market. Tirzepatide, which is taken by weekly injection on the arm, thigh or stomach, is likely to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration for weight loss in 2023. Made by Eli Lilly, the drug is already approved by the FDA to treat diabetes under the name Mounjaro. However, taken in higher doses it has...
Popculture

Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
Living Smart

Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy