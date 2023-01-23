McFarland boys hockey defeated by Waupun

The McFarland boys hockey team lost 4-3 to Waupun on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Waupun Ice Arena.

Senior forward Paul Morris scored a goal in the first period for the Spartans. In the second period, sophomore forward Liam Reagan scored off assists from sophomore defenseman Nolan Sturmer and sophomore forward Ty Paulios.

Freshman forward Addison Pennekamp scored in the third period for McFarland, assisted by senior defenseman Tegan O’Brien. McFarland junior goalie Raymond Wheaten recorded 19 saves.

For Waupun, Chase Beahm, Mason Holz, Micah Buchholz and Jonas Buchholz scored in the 4-3 win.

McFarland is 8-11 overall and in fourth place in the Badger-East Conference with a record of 5-5.

McFarland 8, Milton 1

Sophomore forward Ty Paulios scored twice in a McFarland boys hockey 8-1 victory over Milton at the McFarland Ice Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Both of the goals scored by Paulios came in the third period. Senior forward Caleb DeChambeau and junior forward Mason Pommerening assisted Paulios on a power play, while DeChambeau and senior defenseman Tegan O’Brien assisted Paulios on the second goal.

Freshman defenseman Brody Samuel also scored for the Spartans, assisted by sophomore forward Liam Reagan. Samuel assisted sophomore defenseman Nolan Sturmer, who scored in the second period.

Also scoring for McFarland was O’Brien in the first period off assists from DeChambeau and Reagan. DeChambeau scored on an assist from Paulios, and DeChambeau assisted Pommerening on a goal. Freshman forward Callen Haas also scored off an assist from senior defenseman Cole Edwards.

The lone Milton goal came on a power-play goal from Colter Thom. McFarland junior goalie Raymond Wheaten recorded 15 saves for a 94% save rate.