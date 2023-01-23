ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupun, WI

McFarland boys hockey defeated by Waupun

By By Calahan Steed
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
 2 days ago

The McFarland boys hockey team lost 4-3 to Waupun on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Waupun Ice Arena.

Senior forward Paul Morris scored a goal in the first period for the Spartans. In the second period, sophomore forward Liam Reagan scored off assists from sophomore defenseman Nolan Sturmer and sophomore forward Ty Paulios.

Freshman forward Addison Pennekamp scored in the third period for McFarland, assisted by senior defenseman Tegan O’Brien. McFarland junior goalie Raymond Wheaten recorded 19 saves.

For Waupun, Chase Beahm, Mason Holz, Micah Buchholz and Jonas Buchholz scored in the 4-3 win.

McFarland is 8-11 overall and in fourth place in the Badger-East Conference with a record of 5-5.

McFarland 8, Milton 1

Sophomore forward Ty Paulios scored twice in a McFarland boys hockey 8-1 victory over Milton at the McFarland Ice Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Both of the goals scored by Paulios came in the third period. Senior forward Caleb DeChambeau and junior forward Mason Pommerening assisted Paulios on a power play, while DeChambeau and senior defenseman Tegan O’Brien assisted Paulios on the second goal.

Freshman defenseman Brody Samuel also scored for the Spartans, assisted by sophomore forward Liam Reagan. Samuel assisted sophomore defenseman Nolan Sturmer, who scored in the second period.

Also scoring for McFarland was O’Brien in the first period off assists from DeChambeau and Reagan. DeChambeau scored on an assist from Paulios, and DeChambeau assisted Pommerening on a goal. Freshman forward Callen Haas also scored off an assist from senior defenseman Cole Edwards.

The lone Milton goal came on a power-play goal from Colter Thom. McFarland junior goalie Raymond Wheaten recorded 15 saves for a 94% save rate.

Comments / 0

Related
wisportsheroics.com

MIDSEASON: Top 5 WIAA Boys Basketball Teams Right Now

As of January 25th, 2023 these Teams are among the Highest in there Divisions and have been favored by many different writers to the best teams in Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball (WIAA) as currently stand. There are many different polls out there that show different things from WisSports, MaxPreps, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Lots of these teams are loaded up with College potential talent as well which is helping them move a long to continue to be a good team.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha South girls basketball cancels remaining games

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha South girls basketball team has canceled the remainder of its varsity schedule, but will continue to play a JV and varsity reserve schedule, according to athletic director Dan Schreier. The Blackshirts’ final varsity game was Tuesday, Jan. 17 against West Allis Hale. The news of...
WAUKESHA, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield(5th) and Wisconsin Rapids(8th) Ranked Among State’s Best in Wisconsin Grappler Team Rankings

WisconsinGrappler.com latest team wrestling rankings find two Wisconsin Valley Conference rivals ranked among the state’s best. In Division 1, Marshfield is ranked 5th and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln is ranked #8. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s...
MARSHFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
MADISON, WI
wtmj.com

Ex-Wisconsin football player Randle El guilty in 2 killings

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A former University of Wisconsin football player has been convicted of two counts of first degree homicide and other charges Tuesday in the February 2020 shooting deaths of two women. A Rock County jury deliberated about two hours Tuesday before finding Marcus Randle El guilty in the slayings of 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. Randle El, a former Wisconsin wide receiver, also was convicted on a weapons charge and operating a vehicle without consent. Prosecutors argued Randle El suspected Winchester was informing police of his drug dealing and that he killed McAdory to eliminate her as a witness. The defense argued the state did not meet its burden of proof.
JANESVILLE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Early Afternoon Update: Widespread snow becomes patchy by late afternoon

The forecast remains on track with the widespread snow now becoming patchy around southern Wisconsin. This patchy snow will continue until Thursday afternoon with an additional 0.5-1.5" expected over the next 24 hours. -------------------------------------------- Updated: Jan 25, 2023 1:00pm:. Widespread light snow continues to fall across southeast Wisconsin, but it...
WISCONSIN STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Another clipper system tonight into Wednesday

Today: Through the rest of the day we will have mostly cloudy skies with some patches of sunshine here and there. Highs today climb into the mid-20s with winds out of the southwest between 4-8 MPH. Our second clipper system arrives this evening in western portions of our are before moving east into the Twin Ports and Northwest Wisconsin tonight.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Eaton’s is carving a niche with its pizzas of the month

GRAFTON - Eaton’s Fresh Pizza has been all about perfecting recipes. So what sort of concoction would owner Corey Faust need to successfully open and operate a fourth location? It’s more than just a few simple ingredients. Eaton’s, which maintains two Fond du Lac locations and one in...
GRAFTON, WI
leisuregrouptravel.com

European Roots in Wisconsin

Museums, historical attractions, restaurants and special events recognize ethnic groups who came from the Old World to settle in America. Pride of heritage runs deep and wide in Wisconsin, where the largest and smallest of communities demonstrate ongoing devotion to their European roots. Ninety percent of the state’s population is...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Twin moms get a Monday morning makeover

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Double the fun with this Monday Morning Makeover! Twins Ashley and Amber, from Manitowoc, are looking for new styles that fit their individual personalities. The twins are busy moms, each with a set of their own twins at home. Josif Wittnik gave them brand new looks with...
APPLETON, WI
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle

Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle

McFarland, WI
71
Followers
403
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle has been serving Dane county communities since 1889. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at herald-independent.com and online at mcfarlandthistle.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/mcfarland_thistle/

Comments / 0

Community Policy