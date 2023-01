Republic scored the last 12 points of the second half, and those 12 points ended up making the difference in a hard-fought win over Jefferson City Helias Friday, 61-49. Republic’s guard tandem of Ahlante Askew and Brenley Hagewood fueled a big first half for the Tigers. The two combined for 18 of Republic’s first 20 points to help the Tigers build a 20-8 lead early in the second quarter. Askew had two three-pointers and Hagewood had one in the first quarter.

REPUBLIC, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO