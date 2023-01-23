Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
MoDOT bracing for another winter storm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The storm is a brewin’!. With another winter storm system on track to rip through the Midwest again – most notably southeast Missouri – the Missouri Department of Transportation cautions to plan ahead if you have to leave your residence Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol warns drivers to not drive with heavy snow on top of their cars
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Snow is covering many cars and trucks after a snowstorm throughout the Ozarks on Tuesday. Terrence Hurn, a driver, said he thought the wild snow was something else. “I thought somebody threw a snowball at me,” said Hurn. “I’m like, hey, what’s going on here? But...
krcgtv.com
Road conditions and snow closings on Wednesday, January 25
Several schools and organizations announced they were closed for Wednesday. The Missouri Department of Transportation's Traveler's Map shows some mid-Missouri roads were snow-covered on Wednesday morning. The KRCG Weather Team said the worst of the snow has passed. Have snow pictures to share?
kjluradio.com
Winter storm causes power outages across southern Missouri, mid-Missouri linemen respond with assistance
Portions of Missouri are dealing with widespread power outages after the winter storm. Although the majority of outages are reported in southern Missouri, some have stretched into the central Missouri area. The Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports the hardest hit areas in mid-Missouri are reported in Crawford, Dent, and Texas counties, with more than 1,000 customers without power in each county on Wednesday night. Power outages were also reported in Camden, Dallas, Franklin, Laclede, Phelps, and Pulaski counties.
Where will the snow storm hit hardest?
ST. LOUIS – A Winter Storm Warning is in place through Wednesday, with snow beginning tonight and into the early morning commute. This will begin as rain and quickly turn to snow. Some of the overnight snowfall rates could be 1” per hour. Expect moderate to heavy snow in spots. Anywhere from 4” to 6” of snow is expected, with a few isolated spots getting a little more than that.
Resources to check road conditions in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on Jan. 24 bringing snow to the area and some places will receive several inches overnight. Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. […]
939theeagle.com
MoDOT warns of heavy, wet snow heading to mid-Missouri
State transportation officials are urging you to be aware of the upcoming changing road conditions both where you are and where you plan to be. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for the entire mid-Missouri listening area takes effect tonight at 9. The state Department of Transportation...
westkentuckystar.com
This week's snow storm by the numbers
The National Weather Service in Paducah has run the numbers on this week's major snow storm that blanketed southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. The region's biggest snowfall occurred in Elsinore, Missouri, with 9.4 inches. Marble Hill and Perryville followed with 7.5 and 6 inches. Cape Girardeau got 4.8 inches of...
mymoinfo.com
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
wsiu.org
The area is in the path of a winter storm
A winter storm is moving into the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Randolph-Washington-Marion-Clinton and Fayette Counties in Illinois and Ste. Genevieve County in Missouri from 6pm tomorrow until 9pm on Wednesday. 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected. The warning also covers...
kjluradio.com
All of mid-Missouri under Winter Warning or Advisory
Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are issued across central Missouri. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the following counties: Crawford, Franklin, and Gasconade. The warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches are expected.
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
KYTV
Snow ending but another chance this weekend
Fact Finders: Does Missouri require flags bought with taxpayer money to be made in America?. Kids of all ages took advantage of Wednesday’s snow day across the Ozarks.
kmmo.com
GOVERNOR PARSON SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER IN PREPARATION OF FORECASTED SEVERE WINTER WEATHER
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-02, activating the Missouri National Guard to assist local authorities in responding to severe winter weather that is forecasted to begin across Missouri. The Order also extends the existing State of Emergency established in Executive Order 22-08 and later modified and extended in 22-11....
KOMU
STORM MODE: Tracking snow totals & travel impacts Tuesday night into Wednesday
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 3 for Tuesday night into Wednesday because we expect issues. Rain will transition to snow from south to north during the early overnight hours. Snow will continue into Wednesday with the bulk of the accumulating snow coming to an end by midday Wednesday. Light flurries will remain possible through much of the day.
939theeagle.com
Columbia College and many mid-Missouri school districts canceling school on Wednesday, due to snow
The winter storm that’s beginning to impact mid-Missouri has already forced a number of school districts in the 939 the Eagle listening area to cancel classes for Wednesday. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for all of mid-Missouri took effect at 9 tonight. It runs through 6 pm on Wednesday.
KMOV
Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
27 First News
More winter weather expected Wednesday: How much snow will fall?
A dynamic storm system is impacting the United States this week bringing heavy snow from Texas to Maine and severe weather in the southeast. This storm will bring another round of winter weather to the Valley. Locally, the snow will begin across our area around 4-5 AM Wednesday. Snowfall rates...
KFVS12
Power outages reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Power outages have been reported throughout the Heartland as a winter storm moved through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, January 25. Heavy, wet snow and gusty winds could be to blame. As of 3 p.m., thousands of customers are without electricity in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. According...
