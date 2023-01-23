ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023

In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
Kiplinger

3 Ways to Pay Less Taxes in 2023

Using brokerage accounts as collateral, investing in a Roth IRA and opening an HSA account are all ways to ease your tax burden and boost savings in the new year.
Mother Jones

Treasury Department Study: White People Get 90 Percent of the Benefits of Many Tax Breaks

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. One of the little-noticed moves by President Biden in his first days in office was an executive order that required federal agencies to examine their policies and programs to identify whether and how they perpetuate barriers to equal opportunity. It was a stab at addressing structural inequality in the wake of the national protests over the death of George Floyd. At least some of that work seems to be coming to fruition.
ALABAMA STATE
CNBC

75% of retirees fall short of a key retirement income goal. These steps can help

Today's workers are tasked with making sure they will have enough money when they retire while also juggling competing financial priorities. While planning for retirement may seem daunting, experts say there are strategic moves you can make to improve your lifestyle later on. To maintain your standard of living in...
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Third round of January payments worth up to $4,194 arriving tomorrow

The third and final round of Social Security retirement payments slated to be distributed in January are set to go out to recipients in just one day. The payment, worth up to $4,194, is scheduled to be disbursed on Wednesday for recipients who were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. The payment is the third round of payments being issued from the Social Security Administration, which issues payments to recipients based on their date of birth, according to the administration's calendar.
Sharee B.

Family of Six Erupts into Homelessness on $80,000 Dollar Annual Salary

A family of six has found themselves mired in homelessness over the past few months after struggling to find a suitable place to rent. The couple, who has four children previously lived in a modest two-bedroom home in the cushy suburb of Warwick. Earning $80,000 dollars annually between the two of them, they enjoyed a lifestyle that afforded them a few luxuries. In addition, they received rental assistance year-round from a federal housing voucher which paid a large portion of their monthly housing expenses.
AOL Corp

Tax tips for homeowners 2022: Tax credits and breaks

Homeownership comes with a lot of financial responsibility and a never-ending list of home improvement projects. But for anyone who pays a mortgage, the good news is that you can deduct several home expenses come tax time — especially if you itemize your taxes — or enjoy other tax breaks as a homeowner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy