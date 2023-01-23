ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele County, MN

Local landlords gather for annual housing summit

By By EMILY KAHNKE
Owatonna People's Press
 3 days ago

In the summer of 2022, the United Way of Steele County conducted a GAP analysis and found there was a great need for affordable housing in Steele County, specifically Owatonna.

It was for this reason and more why local landlords were invited to learn more Friday about the various housing programs offered in Steele County and discuss successes and challenges they face as landlords.

According to the study, 3,515 households in Steele County are cost burdened, meaning more than 30% of their income goes toward housing costs and 1,476 household are considered “severely cost-burdened meaning more than half of their income goes towards housing.

UWSC Board Member Matt Durand said as rental prices continue to increase much faster than wages, this creates concerns for many people who are already struggling to afford housing.

“We’re all here to understand these issues so we can hopefully work together to find solutions to help,” he said.

In 2019, the average rent was $770 which is up 10% compared to 2000. Meanwhile, the average renter income in Steele County is $35,703 annually which is down 8% from 2000 with an average of $38,999.

“As we know, rent has gone up significantly since 2019 with the average one bedroom being about $1,200 a month,” Durand said. “For many single income households who are bringing in just under $3,000 a month, you can see how easily that puts people in that 30% range to be considered cost-burdened.”

Ghassan Madkour, housing manager for the city of Owatonna, said there is a huge need both locally and nationally for housing.

“I do my best to make sure landlords and clients are accommodate,” he said. “My job depends on it. There is a major need out there and people are struggling to find places to live that they can afford without having to sacrifice needs like food, water or other basic necessities.”

He spoke of multiple programs offered that are state or federally funded, but the hitch is that all landlords don’t always accept these programs or vouchers.

“Some of you may be wondering what is in it for you,” Madkour said. “The simple answer is that I will back you up when it needs to happen. I work with you and the client to ensure that everyone is happy.”

Many of the programs have strict guidelines and a waiting list. Karina Schmitz, housing resource specialist with Minnesota Prairie County Alliance, said some people end up waiting more than a year to get approved on any number of these programs.

“The last couple of years have sucked, there’s no way around it,” she said. “We’ve seen an increase of 300% of people coming in needing help and applying for the two programs we offer.”

She said prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, around 30 people would seek her services each month. Now, she said around 90 people are seeking services each month which she felt was a underestimated number.

“The housing crisis that began around 2014 was made worse by the pandemic,” she said. “It just created the perfect storm and it’s created more instability for people who were already struggling in general.”

Dan Nechville, local landlord and real estate agent, said he has experience with Section 8 housing, now referred to as Housing Choice Voucher Program, and said his experience has been good over the years.

“I think we all want to figure out a way to get more people house,” Durand said. “We all do better when we all do better and I think if we figure out the best way to utilize these programs, more people will have access to the housing they need.”

Following the presentation, the landlords and other guests broke off into groups to discuss their ideas to increase affordable housing along with what challenges they each face as landlords.

