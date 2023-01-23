Report: Cardinals May Request Interviews With Brian Callahan, Jonathan Gannon

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Arizona Cardinals may reach out to Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for their open head coach position.

As the NFL grows longer into the postseason, the Arizona Cardinals dig deeper into their search for a new head coach after relieving Kliff Kingsbury of his duties after four years at the helm.

The Cardinals have reached out on eight potential candidates to fill the position, though a few strong names have established themselves.

The leader in the clubhouse is thought to be Brian Flores, who interviewed with the Cardinals on Monday.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer says some dominoes have fallen in his favor:

"The hire of Monti Ossenfort as GM in Arizona resets the Cardinals’ coaching search to a degree and should help Brian Flores, the Steelers’ senior defensive assistant/linebackers, in his pursuit of another shot at becoming a head coach," Breer said in a recent report .

"The baseline here is that Flores interviewed in Arizona in 2018, was runner-up for the job behind Steve Wilks and did well enough to where owner Michael Bidwill raved to other owners about him, which resulted in four interviews and Flores landing the Dolphins job in ’19. And then there’s the fact that Ossenfort and Flores came up together in New England’s scouting department. So Flores interviewing with the Cardinals Monday bears watching. We’ll see whether things accelerate a bit thereafter on Arizona’s coaching search."

The info didn't stop there, as Breer pointed to two more potential names the Cardinals could reach out to:

"Two other names I’d bet Ossenfort would want to interview but are still in the playoffs—Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. They won’t be able to interview until the Super Bowl bye week (which is next week)."

Gannon has been a popular name this coaching cycle, as he's already interviewed with the Houston Texans and has been connected to others.

Callahan has done a tremendous job with Joe Burrow and the rest of the Bengals offense, as they're one game away from reaching back-to-back Super Bowls. The Colts recently requested to interview him.

The addition of Callahan/Gannon to the list would mark ten potential candidates for the Cardinals. Vance Joseph, Frank Reich and Dan Quinn have been confirmed for interviews. Sean Payton is set to interview Thursday.

Ejiro Evero and Aaron Glenn were supposed to interview over the weekend but nothing was confirmed. DeMeco Ryans canceled his interview with the team that was originally supposed to be on Sunday.

