Johnson had no voice when documents were found in trumps home - but now does??? Hippocrate!!! Let the DOJ do their job! Public knows both presidents were holding secret documents. So let a jury decide the outcome if it comes to that. Johnson should be held accountable for his involvement with the fake electors.
Who's in charge of the Archives? There appears to be zero control. Why haven't they missed documents in their inventory since Biden was a Senator!
It's weird how republicants are so interested in 12 old documents NARA didn't even know we're missing but don't seem to care about 328 recent documents some top secret nuclear documents NARA knows are missing and can't get back from trump. Who's side are republicants working for? Russia or China?
Related
SEAN HANNITY: Bombshell report on classified docs shows Biden got different treatment than Trump
The National Archives 'lied through its teeth' about Obama era classified documents: Mark Levin
Reporter feuding with Karine Jean-Pierre says White House 'doesn't want tough questions'
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Carville claims media 'making fools of themselves' with 'both sides' coverage of Biden classified docs
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
Dems join GOP in vote to block Biden from selling strategic oil reserves to China
House Dem says there is 'no doubt' that Biden classified docs scandal is an 'embarrassment'
Breakfast Club show erupts after hosts suggest Biden has dementia: 'I saw him talking to a ghost'
"Breakdown in trust": Expert says judge's order suggests DOJ suspects Trump has more classified docs
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
Democrat suggests classified docs in Biden's home, office may have been 'planted' after second batch found
House Republicans Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Top Biden Secretary
Panic from MSNBC analyst over Republicans investigating federal agencies: ‘The insurrection platform’
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Kristi Noem calls for investigation into leak of Social Security numbers by Jan. 6 panel
Why Biden's documents mess could be one of the biggest political scandals in American history
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 156