Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
California police identify gunman in attack that killed 10 people, injured 10 others in mass shooting
California authorities have identified the suspect who killed 10 people and injured 10 others during a Lunar New Year massacre in Monterey Park Saturday evening.
Half Moon Bay, California deadly farm shootings: Who is suspect Chunli Zhao?
Half Moon Bay, California shooting suspect Chunli Zhao reportedly worked at one of the two mushroom farms where he allegedly murdered seven people - and wounded an eighth victim.
West Virginia man accused of kidnapping and 'burning' woman with torch: police
A West Virginia man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and burned her with a butane torch, according to a criminal complaint.
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Monterey Park shooting suspect may have been motivated by jealousy, city leader says
Police are still investigating the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, that left 10 dead and at least another 10 wounded, but one city leader provided a possible explanation for what set off the attack.Chester Chong, a prominent member of the Monterey Park community who serves on the Chinese Chamber of Commerce told ABC 7 that the suspect — who is still at large — may have become violent after having a fight with an intimate partner.The shooting occurred at a dance studio and ballroom in the largely Asian-American community in the overnight hours of Sunday morning during the...
Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife: Sources
The mass shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday that left at least 10 dead and as many as a dozen others wounded was likely an act of domestic violence committed by a 72-year-old man who was “looking for his wife,” at two separate dance halls where Lunar New Year festivities were underway, a law enforcement […] The post Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife: Sources appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Stacey Abrams adviser said burning police car, smashing windows isn't 'violence' after anti-cop chaos
A top adviser at a Stacey Abrams-founded nonprofit defended Atlanta anti-cop rioters, saying burning a police car and smashing windows is not 'violence.'
Two victims in Monterey Park mass shooting identified
Two of the 10 victims slain in California’s ballroom bloodbath were identified Monday, as authorities revealed all of the people killed were over age 50. My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63, were among the women murdered in the Monterey Park massacre by Huu Can Tran, who later killed himself in a dramatic standoff with police in nearby Torrance. Nhan’s family, who called her Mymy, said Monday that the tragedy is “still sinking in. “She spent so many years going to the dance studio in Monterey Park on weekends,” they wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “It’s what she loved to do....
Raping of a 23-year-old Woman: The Security Camera Footage That Could Convict Dani Alves of Alleged Act
The Brazilian player has been detained in Sant Esteve Sesrovires jail since last Friday on remand without bail after being charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub's restroom. And more information about what allegedly occurred between the complainant and soccer star, Dani Alves, in a nightclub bathroom in Barcelona, on the night of December 30, 2022, keeps coming to light.
California authorities release first photos of suspected Monterey Park mass shooter
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office released the first photos of the suspected Monterey Park mass shooter. 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured during the rampage.
LSU student Madison Brooks case: Four people charged in alleged rape before she died after being hit by car
Deputies arrested four males in connection with the rape of LSU student Madison Brooks, who was hit and killed by a car. The victim died at a hospital on Jan. 15.
Monterey Park suspect Huu Can Tran’s ex-wife breaks silence revealing she MET him in dance hall where he ‘shot dead 11’
THE suspected Monterey Park shooter's ex-wife has reportedly broken her silence after the gunman allegedly killed 11 and hurt nine more at a dance studio where they first met. In a heartbreaking interview, the anguished ex revealed she met Huu Can Tran, 72, at the Star Ballroom Dance studio when he offered to give her free lessons.
California MS-13 member accused of 10-year-old's torture and murder is in US illegally: source
Kareem Leiva, accused of torturing and murdering a California 10-year-old, is also an illegal immigrant and MS-13 member, a source tells Fox News Digital.
Moab murders: Utah suspect's 'significant other' knew about slayings for months and kept quiet, police reveal
Moab murder suspect Adam Pinkusiewicz had a 'significant other' who knew about the double shooting but did not come forward, police revealed Thursday.
MS-13 gang member arrested for murder of 20-year-old Maryland woman with autism
Aberdeen, Maryland, police announced they arrested a 17-year-old MS-13 gang member for the July fatal strangling of a 20-year-old autistic woman named Kayla Hamilton.
Houston judge sparks outrage with $1 bond for violent kidnapping suspect: 'Simply defies logic'
Houston Crime Stoppers Director Andy Kahan joined "Fox & Friends First" to respond to a violent repeat offender being released on two $1 bonds.
Huu Can Tran: Monterey Park killer told police his family tried to poison him
The Monterey Park gunman had told the police earlier this month that his family had tried to poison him decades ago, officials said.Hemet police spokesperson Alan Reyes said in a statement on Monday that 72-year-old Huu Can Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby twice this month – on 7 January and then again on 9 January.Tran had also made allegations of fraud and theft, apart from claiming that his family in the Los Angeles area had tried to poison him some 10-20 years ago. Mr Reyes said Tran claimed he would bring documentation to support his allegations, but...
A tragic family Tesla crash off a California cliff shocked rescuers. Then the doctor dad was arrested for attempted murder
Rescuers were shocked to find that all four members of a family whose Tesla crashed off a 250-foot cliff in California had survived - branding it a “miracle”. But the case took an even more astonishing turn soon after - with the father accused of deliberately causing the crash. Dharmesh Patel, a doctor from Pasadena, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after his electric vehicle plunged from the Pacific Coast Highway in Northern California in an area known as Devil’s Slide on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said in a statement.Mr Patel, his wife...
Actor Julian Sands’ phone shows movement the day he was reported missing in California mountains
The phone belonging to British actor Julian Sands appears to show he was on the move heading into a mountainous area in southern California on the day he was reported missing.Sands, 65, was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday, as searches by local authorities continue by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department previously said that phone pings showed Sands to be heading to the Mount Baldy area two days after he was first reported missing.However, the US department has since clarified to the...
