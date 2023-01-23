ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Monterey Park shooting suspect may have been motivated by jealousy, city leader says

Police are still investigating the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, that left 10 dead and at least another 10 wounded, but one city leader provided a possible explanation for what set off the attack.Chester Chong, a prominent member of the Monterey Park community who serves on the Chinese Chamber of Commerce told ABC 7 that the suspect — who is still at large — may have become violent after having a fight with an intimate partner.The shooting occurred at a dance studio and ballroom in the largely Asian-American community in the overnight hours of Sunday morning during the...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Los Angeles Magazine

Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife: Sources

The mass shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday that left at least 10 dead and as many as a dozen others wounded was likely an act of domestic violence committed by a 72-year-old man who was “looking for his wife,” at two separate dance halls where Lunar New Year festivities were underway, a law enforcement […] The post Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife: Sources appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
New York Post

Two victims in Monterey Park mass shooting identified

Two of the 10 victims slain in California’s ballroom bloodbath were identified Monday, as authorities revealed all of the people killed were over age 50.  My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63, were among the women murdered in the Monterey Park massacre by Huu Can Tran, who later killed himself in a dramatic standoff with police in nearby Torrance. Nhan’s family, who called her Mymy, said Monday that the tragedy is “still sinking in. “She spent so many years going to the dance studio in Monterey Park on weekends,” they wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “It’s what she loved to do....
MONTEREY PARK, CA
The US Sun

Monterey Park suspect Huu Can Tran’s ex-wife breaks silence revealing she MET him in dance hall where he ‘shot dead 11’

THE suspected Monterey Park shooter's ex-wife has reportedly broken her silence after the gunman allegedly killed 11 and hurt nine more at a dance studio where they first met. In a heartbreaking interview, the anguished ex revealed she met Huu Can Tran, 72, at the Star Ballroom Dance studio when he offered to give her free lessons.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
The Independent

Huu Can Tran: Monterey Park killer told police his family tried to poison him

The Monterey Park gunman had told the police earlier this month that his family had tried to poison him decades ago, officials said.Hemet police spokesperson Alan Reyes said in a statement on Monday that 72-year-old Huu Can Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby twice this month – on 7 January and then again on 9 January.Tran had also made allegations of fraud and theft, apart from claiming that his family in the Los Angeles area had tried to poison him some 10-20 years ago. Mr Reyes said Tran claimed he would bring documentation to support his allegations, but...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
The Independent

The Independent

