Beck, Phoenix summer tour will come through the Valley

Phoenix Independent
 3 days ago

Eight-time Grammy-winning artist Beck and Grammy-winning French band Phoenix will co-headline the upcoming Summer Odyssey tour, which will include a Phoenix stop.

The 19-city run kicks off on Tuesday, Aug. 1 in Seattle and will arrive at Footprint Center in Phoenix for a Friday, Aug. 11 show.

The Phoenix stop will feature supporting acts Japanese Breakfast and Sir Chloe.

2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee Beck has evolved from his emergence as a reluctant generational spokesperson when “Loser” exploded in 1994.

Phoenix is a critically-acclaimed band from France, and has been nominated twice for Grammy awards, winning “Best Alternative Album” in 2010 for their record “Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix,” which included hit singles “1901” and “Lisztomania.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at Ticketmaster.com .

Phoenix Independent

