Why UK house prices could plunge by 20% after the latest interest rate hike
Britain’s estate agents normally radiate optimism but they will be watching anxiously at noon next Thursday when the Bank of England is expected to announce the latest blow to a rapidly weakening property market. Crunch time has arrived for a sector that for years has appeared to defy gravity....
The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not
Also, emerging markets are one of the hottest opportunities in the market right now.
A couple who moved from the US to Costa Rica and saves $1,500 a month thinks more Americans should move abroad
As the cost of living continues to rise for many Americans, some, like Zach Gerth and Anna Sosdian, are moving abroad to start new lives.
U.S. refinery activity, gasoline production on the decline
The total amount of refined petroleum products supplied to the market was below pre-pandemic levels during the week ending Jan. 20.
Biden finally gets a win against inflation
If the trend continues, it could be a boost for President Joe Biden as he gears up for a tough reelection campaign.
Democrats, eco groups take aim at other home appliances amid gas stove debate
Democrats and the Biden administration are taking aim at regular every-day appliances in their broader electrification and climate push amid the ongoing debate over gas stoves.
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of January 23: Rates flat
We recommend the best products through an independent review process, and advertisers do not influence our picks. We may receive compensation if you visit partners we recommend. Read our advertiser disclosure for more info. This week's top nationwide rates for various certificate of deposit (CD) terms were generally the same...
CNET
Mortgage Refinance Rates for Jan. 24, 2023: 10-Year Rate Plummets
The national rate average for a 15-year fixed refinance fell very slightly over the last seven days, while 30-year fixed-rate refinances saw a little growth. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinances, however, shrank significantly. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year...
OilPrice.com
Biden May Cancel SPR Sale: Report
The White House may cancel a scheduled sale of crude oil from the strategic petroleum reserve this year, Energy Intelligence has reported, citing unnamed sources. According to the report, the sale concerns 26 million barrels of SPR oil that were scheduled to be sold by September this year. Energy Intelligence notes that these are not sales under the 180-million-barrel release program the White House announced and carried out last year in a bid to stabilize prices at the pump.
Debit Limit Ceiling Crisis Could Hit Your 401(k), Social Security and Medicare
America's debt ceiling was reached - again - on January 19, 2023 as the country exceeded its $31.4 trillion spending cap. The cap was raised to that amount in December 2021. As much terms like "ceiling" and "cap" are used … Continue reading → The post Debit Limit Ceiling Crisis Could Hit Your 401(k), Social Security and Medicare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Thinks He Knows When Recession Will Hit
2023 is shaping up to be a rough year for Americans and Barry Sternlicht has a timeline for when a recession might reach our shores.
Southwest Airlines Develops Software Fix to Prevent Future Travel Meltdowns
The company is facing a DOT investigation.
CNBC
Here's how much money you need to earn to be in the top 1% in every U.S. state
Being considered rich isn't just about how much money you make, it's where you live, too. State by state, the incomes the top 1% of earners in the U.S. bring in vary by over a half million dollars, according to a new analysis of 2022 incomes by personal finance website SmartAsset.
dailyinvestnews.com
BTCC Weighs In: Are Gold and Crypto Inflation-Proof Investments?
There are hopes that inflation will decrease in 2023, but doubt remains as fears of a recession abound. Both gold and cryptocurrencies remain more resilient against inflation than fiat currencies. A new trend: investing in gold with cryptocurrencies. Gold has been used as a store of value for thousands of...
Vox
FairTax, the GOP plan for a 30 percent national sales tax, explained
Dylan Matthews is a senior correspondent and head writer for Vox's Future Perfect section and has worked at Vox since 2014. He is particularly interested in global health and pandemic prevention, anti-poverty efforts, economic policy and theory, and conflicts about the right way to do philanthropy. Kevin McCarthy had a...
NASDAQ
CD Rates Today: January 23, 2023—CDs Pay More Than 4.5%
You can earn 4.21% and up on your money with today’s best CDs. Plus, average CD yields keep inching upward. Take a look at the top rates being offered on CDs of various durations. Highest CD Rates. Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each CD...
dallasexpress.com
Fed Officials Debate Next Rate Hike
Federal Reserve officials are expected to shift to a slower pace of rate hikes in 2023 as inflation trends lower. Federal Reserve members will convene from January 31 to February 1 for the first of the year’s eight regularly scheduled Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings. During this time,...
GDP report reveals ominous Great Depression warning sign not seen since 1932
The latest GDP report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis tells us that the U.S. economy is slowing down. While the Biden White House wants to spin the numbers, they are not good.
OilPrice.com
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals
A bill designed to limit the Department of Energy’s ability to withdraw crude oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum reserve has passed the House, although U.S. President Biden promised previously to veto it. U.S. representatives in the House voted to pass the bill known as The Strategic Response...
