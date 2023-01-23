ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Investopedia

CD Rate Trends, Week of January 23: Rates flat

We recommend the best products through an independent review process, and advertisers do not influence our picks. We may receive compensation if you visit partners we recommend. Read our advertiser disclosure for more info. This week's top nationwide rates for various certificate of deposit (CD) terms were generally the same...
CNET

Mortgage Refinance Rates for Jan. 24, 2023: 10-Year Rate Plummets

The national rate average for a 15-year fixed refinance fell very slightly over the last seven days, while 30-year fixed-rate refinances saw a little growth. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinances, however, shrank significantly. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year...
OilPrice.com

Biden May Cancel SPR Sale: Report

The White House may cancel a scheduled sale of crude oil from the strategic petroleum reserve this year, Energy Intelligence has reported, citing unnamed sources. According to the report, the sale concerns 26 million barrels of SPR oil that were scheduled to be sold by September this year. Energy Intelligence notes that these are not sales under the 180-million-barrel release program the White House announced and carried out last year in a bid to stabilize prices at the pump.
SmartAsset

Debit Limit Ceiling Crisis Could Hit Your 401(k), Social Security and Medicare

America's debt ceiling was reached - again - on January 19, 2023 as the country exceeded its $31.4 trillion spending cap. The cap was raised to that amount in December 2021. As much terms like "ceiling" and "cap" are used … Continue reading → The post Debit Limit Ceiling Crisis Could Hit Your 401(k), Social Security and Medicare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
dailyinvestnews.com

BTCC Weighs In: Are Gold and Crypto Inflation-Proof Investments?

There are hopes that inflation will decrease in 2023, but doubt remains as fears of a recession abound. Both gold and cryptocurrencies remain more resilient against inflation than fiat currencies. A new trend: investing in gold with cryptocurrencies. Gold has been used as a store of value for thousands of...
Vox

FairTax, the GOP plan for a 30 percent national sales tax, explained

Dylan Matthews is a senior correspondent and head writer for Vox's Future Perfect section and has worked at Vox since 2014. He is particularly interested in global health and pandemic prevention, anti-poverty efforts, economic policy and theory, and conflicts about the right way to do philanthropy. Kevin McCarthy had a...
ARKANSAS STATE
NASDAQ

CD Rates Today: January 23, 2023—CDs Pay More Than 4.5%

You can earn 4.21% and up on your money with today’s best CDs. Plus, average CD yields keep inching upward. Take a look at the top rates being offered on CDs of various durations. Highest CD Rates. Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each CD...
dallasexpress.com

Fed Officials Debate Next Rate Hike

Federal Reserve officials are expected to shift to a slower pace of rate hikes in 2023 as inflation trends lower. Federal Reserve members will convene from January 31 to February 1 for the first of the year’s eight regularly scheduled Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings. During this time,...
OilPrice.com

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

A bill designed to limit the Department of Energy’s ability to withdraw crude oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum reserve has passed the House, although U.S. President Biden promised previously to veto it. U.S. representatives in the House voted to pass the bill known as The Strategic Response...

Comments / 0

Community Policy