Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

City Council increases property tax refund to $2.5 million for FlexCold warehouse

The Jacksonville City Council increased a property tax refund to $2.5 million for cold storage warehouse FlexCold LLC as it expands its North Jacksonville facility. The Council voted 17-1 on Jan. 24 to approve Resolution 2023-0015 that includes the Recapture Enhanced Value Grant, a property tax refund, on what is expected to be a $115 million, 346,000-square-foot facility at 11180 Blasius Road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

City Council approves $7.5 million for 1st and Main in Springfield

Corner Lot Development Group’s proposed multifamily and commercial 1st and Main project in Historic Springfield is approved for city financial support. The Jacksonville City Council voted 19-0 on Jan. 24 to award a $7.5 million property tax and cash incentive to the 202-unit market-rate apartment project. The redevelopment agreement...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

JEA board approves $106.6 million, 150-megawatt solar deal with TEA

JEA will have access to 150 megawatts of solar power produced by Florida Power & Light Co. through a five-year agreement with public power service organization The Energy Authority. The board of directors for Jacksonville’s city-owned utility voted unanimously for the $106.6 million solar agreement as part of its Jan....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

BTI Partners: Big plans for Northeast Florida

BTI Partners of Fort Lauderdale isn’t stopping with 4,600 acres, or an investment of $116 million, in Northeast Florida. “We’re actively looking at other deals in Jacksonville and in the Northeast Florida area,” said CEO and Managing Partner Noah Breakstone. BTI Partners plans to open a branch...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Industry West opens in new ‘old’ Southbank headquarters

Industry West founders and owners Anne and Jordan England in the central amphitheater and stadium seating area at their new headquarters at 1001 Kings Ave. Jacksonville-based Industry West, an online furniture retailer, moved into its new 111-year-old headquarters after exterior work and interior rehabilitation. The central amphitheater features stadium seating...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

New NEFBA president respects and promotes the group’s role

This is a year of stabilization in the Northeast Florida building industry, according to Chris Wood, the 2023 Northeast Florida Builders Association president. He sees a year where the industry becomes more accustomed to the challenges of inflation and higher interest rates. Wood and business partner Matt Roberts started Riverside...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

UF Health-Jacksonville prepares to launch ER-urgent care center

UF Health-Jacksonville and Texas-based Intuitive Health cut the ribbon Jan. 27 to open UF Health Emergency & Urgent Care Center-Baymeadows. It is the first of three hybrid medical facilities the health care partnership plans to open in Jacksonville. The Baymeadows center at 11251 Lamb Trail Lane off Interstate 295 and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

