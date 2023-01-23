The Jacksonville City Council increased a property tax refund to $2.5 million for cold storage warehouse FlexCold LLC as it expands its North Jacksonville facility. The Council voted 17-1 on Jan. 24 to approve Resolution 2023-0015 that includes the Recapture Enhanced Value Grant, a property tax refund, on what is expected to be a $115 million, 346,000-square-foot facility at 11180 Blasius Road.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO