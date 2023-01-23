GreenPower Appoints K. Neal as a School Bus Dealer for the State of Maryland and Washington D.C.

Read full article on original website
Related
stnonline.com
(STN Podcast E144) Nuance & Empathy: Fleet Electrification & Michigan Contractor Operations
Ryan & Tony explore complications of fleet electrification, like timeline constraints and battery manufacturing. Patrick Dean, president of Michigan contractor Dean Transportation, discusses supporting all types of students including ones with special needs, providing a high level of service as student transportation professionals, coping with the driver shortage and moving into fleet electrification.
stnonline.com
7-year-old Struck, Killed by School Bus in Illinois
A Chicagoland school district and community is mourning the death of 7-year-old Connor Kacamarski. He was a second-grade student in the Park Forest-Chicago Heights School District 163 and was reportedly running alongside the school bus when he was struck on Jan. 20. “Chicago Heights School District community has suffered a...
Comments / 0