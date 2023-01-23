ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Detoxing From Drugs And Alcohol – January 23, 2023

By Matthew Frieda
Hosts: Cary Quashen

Topic: Detoxing From Drugs And Alcohol

Guests: Robbie Robinson, Steph Ortiz

On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, Cary Quashen welcomes Robbie Robinson and Steph Ortiz to the show as they discuss

The group begins by discussing the idea of “experimenting” with drugs. While many parents believe their kids may only be experimenting, in many cases kids are using drugs far more often and with higher potencies than what parents are aware of. Cary uses the example of marijuana which was legalized in California in the last few years. However, marijuana is not the same as it was years ago, as Cary says highly potent THC found in wax, oils, and edibles is causing psychosis and other long-lasting effects.

Later, the group talks about the withdrawl and detox process for fentanyl. As difficult as any detox is, withdrawls from fentanyl are perhaps the most difficult and dangerous. Steph who has worked in the field for 17 years discusses just how serious it is including percipitative withdrawl, which requires nearly 48 hours to properly due. Steph says the withrdrawl is the equivalent of “the flu times 10”

“We’re talking about vomiting, chills, treamors, hot and cold flashes, restless leg syndrom,” Steph said. “I had a patient who told me they only way they could describe their withrdrawl from fentanyl is that they wanted to crawl out of their own skin.”

Listen to the entire episode here as Cary chats with Robbie and Steph about detox from fentanyl and the drug crisis in the country.

