Hosts: Cary Quashen

Topic: Detoxing From Drugs And Alcohol

Guests: Robbie Robinson, Steph Ortiz

Action Drug Rehab Hour – Detoxing From Drugs And Alcohol – January 23, 2023

On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, Cary Quashen welcomes Robbie Robinson and Steph Ortiz to the show as they discuss

The group begins by discussing the idea of “experimenting” with drugs. While many parents believe their kids may only be experimenting, in many cases kids are using drugs far more often and with higher potencies than what parents are aware of. Cary uses the example of marijuana which was legalized in California in the last few years. However, marijuana is not the same as it was years ago, as Cary says highly potent THC found in wax, oils, and edibles is causing psychosis and other long-lasting effects.

Later, the group talks about the withdrawl and detox process for fentanyl. As difficult as any detox is, withdrawls from fentanyl are perhaps the most difficult and dangerous. Steph who has worked in the field for 17 years discusses just how serious it is including percipitative withdrawl, which requires nearly 48 hours to properly due. Steph says the withrdrawl is the equivalent of “the flu times 10”

“We’re talking about vomiting, chills, treamors, hot and cold flashes, restless leg syndrom,” Steph said. “I had a patient who told me they only way they could describe their withrdrawl from fentanyl is that they wanted to crawl out of their own skin.”

Listen to the entire episode here as Cary chats with Robbie and Steph about detox from fentanyl and the drug crisis in the country.

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .