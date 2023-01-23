Police identify teen killed in Buckeye shooting, suspect search continues

A teenager has died from an early-morning shooting in Buckeye, and police are looking for a suspect.

Buckeye police said 15-year-old Brendan Valenzuela died from his injuries.

The shooting occurred about 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, near St. Charles Court and 255 th Drive.

“Investigators learned the victim was with a group of people earlier this morning near St. Charles Court and 255 th Drive.

"An altercation took place, and a male suspect displayed a handgun and shot the juvenile male victim,” Buckeye police said in a release.

The suspect fled in a vehicle, and another person drove the victim to the location near Crown King Road and 257 th Drive where they called 911, police said.

Police aided the victim at the Crown King Road location before the teen was taken to a hospital.

"At this time, the suspect is outstanding and is described as a male who is known to the victim,” police said Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Buckeye police tip line at 623-349-6411.