Related
FASHION Magazine |

Suddenly, The White Lotus Stars Are Everywhere

With cast members attending fashion week and modelling in major campaigns, the pipeline from the fictional resort to fashion's front row is clear. At the risk of sounding dramatic: being a fan of The White Lotus is kind of like having a full-time job. Thanks to the storyline-driven scenery, skillful sartorial hints and hypnotic background music, Mike White’s dark dramedy sweeps its viewers away in an all-encompassing murder mystery. As expected, season 2 took the world on a tense journey to the fictional titular resort in Taormina, Sicily. And while things may have ended poorly for most of the characters in the season finale, the actors who played them are now well on their way to becoming fixtures of the fashion industry. The latest indication? Breakout White Lotus cast members Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò, who have been tapped by Skims to appear in their latest campaign.
Popculture

'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
Upworthy

Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
ATLANTA, GA
TMZ.com

Britney Spears Acting 'Manic' in Restaurant, Husband Sam Storms Off

Britney Spears caused a scene Friday night at an L.A. restaurant ... the pop star had a bizarre meltdown, prompting her husband to storm out. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... Brit and Sam Asghari showed up with a bodyguard at JOEY restaurant in Woodland Hills which was packed with patrons, who immediately recognized her.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNET

'White Lotus' Stars Confirm Father of Daphne's Kids

Is problematic resort guest Cameron Sullivan actually the father of his kids on The White Lotus season 2? Not entirely, according to Theo James, who plays the character. successful businessman and his wife Daphne, played by Meghann Fahy, and gradually reveals a darker side to their outwardly rosy relationship. In a scene in episode 5, Fahy seems to imply she deals with her husband's infidelity in an unconventional way, one fellow guest Harper, played by Aubrey Plaza, might want to consider too.
HipHopDX.com

Biggie Honored With Limited Edition Air Jordan Sneakers

The Notorious B.I.G. is being honored with a limited edition Air Jordan Sneaker to commemorate Hip Hop’s 50th birthday this year. The sleek new sneakers were unveiled on the legendary rapper’s official Instagram page and was announced as a collaboration between the shoe brand and The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation. The Christopher Wallace Air Jordan XIII’s are now available for auction, with bidding starting at $1.
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

‘Of an Age’ Review: A Whirlwind 24-Hour Romance Anchors This Swoon-Worthy Queer Drama

The blush of first love can be electrifying, but also wholly disorienting. There’s a way in which someone’s smile (or body — odor, even) can muster up vexing emotions that feel visceral and involuntary. Writer-director Goran Stolevski’s sophomore effort, “Of an Age,” spends the bulk of its runtime capturing such a blush, and then pushes audiences and characters alike to revisit it anew with the added wistfulness of hindsight. The Australian production is a warm-hearted gem, pulsating with lustful tenderness (and tender lust) as it sketches what first love can feel like, and asking whether it can ever endure. The...
Byrdie

The Vanilla French Manicure Is a Delicious Twist on a Classic

Craving something sweet? The nail world has practically transformed into Candy Land, what with the popularity of Hailey Bieber’s ubiquitous glazed donut nails in strawberry, chocolate and even candy cane varieties… or shall we say flavors. If you’ve already had your fill of the chrome-enhanced, frosted glazed trend...
The Guardian

Flora and Son review – musical crowd-pleaser plays a simple but sweet tune

One of the biggest Covid losses for Sundance and for those who both premiere and acquire films there, has been the lack of in-person audience reaction over the last two years, something that has traditionally been a major barometer here more than at arguably any other festival. Crowds descend upon Park City to be pleased, to applaud, cheer, weep and perhaps feel a little smug that they were the first people to see The Little Film That Could.
HollywoodLife

Sam Smith Confesses They’ve Been Spat On In The Street For Being Non-Binary

Sam Smith, 30, is opening up on what it was like to come out as non-binary. And while they admit plenty on the positive side, there are also some upsetting downsides. “What people don’t realize with trans non-binary people in the UK is it’s happening in the street. I‘m being abused in the street verbally more than I ever have,” they said in part during a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “So that was the hardest part, I think, was being at home in the UK and having people shouting at me in the street. Someone spat at me in the street. It’s crazy.”
Louder

The 10 best Sleep Token songs

Sublime pop melodies, juddering tech metal and sexy bass drops: these are the best songs by metal's new favourite enigmatic band, Sleep Token

