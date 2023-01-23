Read full article on original website
FASHION Magazine |
Suddenly, The White Lotus Stars Are Everywhere
With cast members attending fashion week and modelling in major campaigns, the pipeline from the fictional resort to fashion's front row is clear. At the risk of sounding dramatic: being a fan of The White Lotus is kind of like having a full-time job. Thanks to the storyline-driven scenery, skillful sartorial hints and hypnotic background music, Mike White’s dark dramedy sweeps its viewers away in an all-encompassing murder mystery. As expected, season 2 took the world on a tense journey to the fictional titular resort in Taormina, Sicily. And while things may have ended poorly for most of the characters in the season finale, the actors who played them are now well on their way to becoming fixtures of the fashion industry. The latest indication? Breakout White Lotus cast members Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò, who have been tapped by Skims to appear in their latest campaign.
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Upworthy
Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
Shakira Found Out Her Ex Was Allegedly Cheating on Her Because of a Jar of Jam
Shakira’s ex-husband, Gerard Piqué, has found himself in a bit of a jam. According to ShowNews Today, Shakira caught the retired Spanish soccer player cheating after stumbling across the incriminating evidence in plain sight. Hungry from her travels, Shakira visited the fridge for a snack only to find...
TMZ.com
Britney Spears Acting 'Manic' in Restaurant, Husband Sam Storms Off
Britney Spears caused a scene Friday night at an L.A. restaurant ... the pop star had a bizarre meltdown, prompting her husband to storm out. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... Brit and Sam Asghari showed up with a bodyguard at JOEY restaurant in Woodland Hills which was packed with patrons, who immediately recognized her.
Woman Tries On Mom's Pan Am Uniform From 1970s: 'High Class'
"Back when flying was elegant," wrote one TikTok user after watching the video, which has over a million views.
CNET
'White Lotus' Stars Confirm Father of Daphne's Kids
Is problematic resort guest Cameron Sullivan actually the father of his kids on The White Lotus season 2? Not entirely, according to Theo James, who plays the character. successful businessman and his wife Daphne, played by Meghann Fahy, and gradually reveals a darker side to their outwardly rosy relationship. In a scene in episode 5, Fahy seems to imply she deals with her husband's infidelity in an unconventional way, one fellow guest Harper, played by Aubrey Plaza, might want to consider too.
Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal
This marks the largest rights sale for any artist of Justin Bieber's generation.
HipHopDX.com
Biggie Honored With Limited Edition Air Jordan Sneakers
The Notorious B.I.G. is being honored with a limited edition Air Jordan Sneaker to commemorate Hip Hop’s 50th birthday this year. The sleek new sneakers were unveiled on the legendary rapper’s official Instagram page and was announced as a collaboration between the shoe brand and The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation. The Christopher Wallace Air Jordan XIII’s are now available for auction, with bidding starting at $1.
Living with Jeff Bezos is ‘like a master class’ every day: Here’s how meticulously he lives, including his method for making pancakes
“Living with Jeff is like having a master class every day.”
‘Of an Age’ Review: A Whirlwind 24-Hour Romance Anchors This Swoon-Worthy Queer Drama
The blush of first love can be electrifying, but also wholly disorienting. There’s a way in which someone’s smile (or body — odor, even) can muster up vexing emotions that feel visceral and involuntary. Writer-director Goran Stolevski’s sophomore effort, “Of an Age,” spends the bulk of its runtime capturing such a blush, and then pushes audiences and characters alike to revisit it anew with the added wistfulness of hindsight. The Australian production is a warm-hearted gem, pulsating with lustful tenderness (and tender lust) as it sketches what first love can feel like, and asking whether it can ever endure. The...
Byrdie
The Vanilla French Manicure Is a Delicious Twist on a Classic
Craving something sweet? The nail world has practically transformed into Candy Land, what with the popularity of Hailey Bieber’s ubiquitous glazed donut nails in strawberry, chocolate and even candy cane varieties… or shall we say flavors. If you’ve already had your fill of the chrome-enhanced, frosted glazed trend...
Flora and Son review – musical crowd-pleaser plays a simple but sweet tune
One of the biggest Covid losses for Sundance and for those who both premiere and acquire films there, has been the lack of in-person audience reaction over the last two years, something that has traditionally been a major barometer here more than at arguably any other festival. Crowds descend upon Park City to be pleased, to applaud, cheer, weep and perhaps feel a little smug that they were the first people to see The Little Film That Could.
The realistic panic attack scene in 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' is resonating with audiences — here's how the viral moment came together
A panic attack sequence in the Oscar-nominated blockbuster flick drew from the crew's own experiences with anxiety and panic attacks.
'I Lived in Mexico, Moving To America Completely Changed My Life'
Artist Marcela Avelar writes about how moving to New York helped launch her artistic career.
Sam Smith Confesses They’ve Been Spat On In The Street For Being Non-Binary
Sam Smith, 30, is opening up on what it was like to come out as non-binary. And while they admit plenty on the positive side, there are also some upsetting downsides. “What people don’t realize with trans non-binary people in the UK is it’s happening in the street. I‘m being abused in the street verbally more than I ever have,” they said in part during a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “So that was the hardest part, I think, was being at home in the UK and having people shouting at me in the street. Someone spat at me in the street. It’s crazy.”
The 10 best Sleep Token songs
Sublime pop melodies, juddering tech metal and sexy bass drops: these are the best songs by metal's new favourite enigmatic band, Sleep Token
Charles Dance reveals his joy at finding his Italian girlfriend who is 22 years his junior
Charles Dance, 76, who starred in The Crown, described his partner, Alessandra Masi, 54, as 'fantastic' as he talked for the first time about how they met on set.
The Newest Netflix Series 'Against the Ropes' Dives Into the World of Lucha Libres
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Against the Ropes on Netflix. How does a loving mother regain the respect of her daughter after serving time in prison? By becoming a Lucha libre wrestler of course!. Article continues below advertisement. That's the central, intriguing premise of Netflix's newest series Against...
