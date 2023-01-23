ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan football to 'widen access' to Lloyd Carr Tunnel at Michigan Stadium after safety review

By Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

The University of Michigan will remove nearly four dozen seats from Michigan Stadium before this fall to create a larger entrance into the Lloyd Carr Tunnel.

U-M athletics spokesman Kurt Svoboda told the Free Press the decision was made as "a direct result of a thorough safety review that occurred following the season."

In total, 45 seats will be taken out of the movable stanchion that is brought onto the field for football games. Those season ticket holders have already been contacted by the university to accommodate them in another way, but there will not be a "domino effect" from the seats being removed, according to Svoboda.

"It’s being done to widen access to the field for the competitors and all the game personnel that enter and exit from the tunnel," Svoboda said. "Our goal obviously is to ensure that safe and healthy environment for everybody who has to have access to the field."

The tunnel has been the epicenter of three separate incidents over the past two seasons, starting with a skirmish against Ohio State in the 2021 regular season finale. On Oct. 15, 2022 against Penn State, there was a fracas during halftime that included shouting between the opposing sides and reports of Michigan football players getting hit with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches .

PSU coach James Franklin spoke about the situation at his next press conference and said it was "a problem" but when asked about it, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said he had "bigger fish to fry" than worry about what Franklin thinks about the tunnel.

But two weeks later, things boiled over when a number of Michigan State players roughed up two U-M players, separately, in the tunnel following the Wolverines' 29-7 rivalry win. A total of eight MSU players were suspended for the rest of the season and after a lengthy investigation, criminal charges were filed against seven.

Among the other events that night was a fan reaching over the railing of the tunnel and touching MSU coach Mel Tucker's head as he exited the field.

There was increased security for the home finale against Illinois to make sure the two teams did not enter the tunnel at the same time.

"Working with law enforcement, university, outside vendors and experts, we kind of run table top exercises all the time around safety at Michigan Stadium," Svoboda said. "Obviously this issue raised its head this year and we basically thought this was the best course of action coming out of it."

Contact Tony Garcia at apgarcia@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter at @realtonygarcia.

