Vermilion Parish School Board members have not received pay raise in 42 years
Pillette wants to begin process to change legislature to get raise. With school teachers and support staff seeking pay raises throughout Louisiana, one Vermilion Parish School Board member feels school board members in the state should also get a pay raise. At the end of Thursday’s school board meeting, during...
SLCC Foundation recognizes 2022-23 Benefactors of Year
LAFAYETTE – Each year, the SLCC Foundation honors its strongest supporters with the prestigious Benefactor of the Year Award. The SLCC Foundation has named LHC Group and the Myers Family Foundation as its 2022-23 awardees. Since 2016, LHC Group and the Myers Family Foundation have partnered with SLCC on...
Howard Lee Leger
ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Howard Lee Leger, 73, at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Keith Landry officiating. Internment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery. Visitation will be held...
Letter to the Editor
There was a mention, by one of the board members, about no raise for 40 years, so, lets look back, yes some have been on the board that long. They closed rural schools in the parish and caused the children in those communities, to have to get up, in some cases at like 5:00 am in the morning to catch the bus and not getting home till 5:00 pm that afternoon, (I am told this by parents) that is a long day for those students, especially the very young,
Abbeville Chief tracking shots fired on map
Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy is taking random gunfire seriously. He is so serious that he tracks each time random gunfire is called into the police department. Chief Hardy plots with a red pin where the gunfire was reported. If anyone was hit with a bullet, he marks the location with a yellow pin.
