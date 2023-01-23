Read full article on original website
kaplantoday.com
Robert “Stanley” Guidry
ABBEVILLE — A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church on Thursday, January 26, 2023, honoring the life of Robert Stanley Guidry, 93, who died peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Calcutta House. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Louis J. Richard officiating the services.
kaplantoday.com
Howard Lee Leger
ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Howard Lee Leger, 73, at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Keith Landry officiating. Internment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery. Visitation will be held...
Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls
JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of High School in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Northwest High School has been evacuated after a bomb threat was made, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz confirmed on Wednesday. Little information is available at this time, but the sheriff's office is confirming that students and staff have been safely evacuated and law enforcement are sweeping the campus in search of any devices. The sheriff's office is using bomb dogs in their search.
Help needed in locating missing woman
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — A family is asking for help in locating a missing woman. Shelia Jean Baker, 55, has been missing since Christmas, according to family.
Lafayette introduces new program to prevent juvenile crime
The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice is bringing in a new program with the mission to stop the growing problem on juvenile crime and violence.
kaplantoday.com
Abbeville Chief tracking shots fired on map
Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy is taking random gunfire seriously. He is so serious that he tracks each time random gunfire is called into the police department. Chief Hardy plots with a red pin where the gunfire was reported. If anyone was hit with a bullet, he marks the location with a yellow pin.
Mother and boyfriend arrested for cruelty to a juvenile
A Lafayette couple was arrested on charges of cruelty to a juvenile when a two-year-old went to the hospital with burns on half their body.
Tornado Touches Down in Baytown, Texas in Storm Cell Headed for Lafayette
BAYTOWN, Texas (KPEL News) - There are multiple reports of a tornado touching down in Baytown, Texas, as a powerful storm cell made its way across state lines and into Louisiana. That cell, which led to several school districts announcing early closures on Tuesday out of concern for student and...
UPDATE: Four-day school week approved in Acadia Parish
UPDATE: 10 P.M.: A four-day work/school week was approved in Acadia Parish. The board voted for Mondays off, with no remediation day. Monday will be a non-instruction day. ACADIA PARISH, La (KLFY)– Since the proposal of a four-day work week, there has been mixed feedback throughout Acadia Parish. Back in October, we reported on the […]
Two teen girls booked for making threats to Jennings High School
Two juveniles have admitted making threats that led to a lockdown of Jennings High School on Wednesday.
Donations needed to save Rayne thrift store facing eviction
RAYNE, La (KLFY)– With an eviction notice in hand, a Rayne community outreach and thrift store is in need of funding to keep their doors and help the community. Ann Babineaux, who is the store’s owner, says she just wants to help. “When you walk through the door, and you say you need, we are […]
999ktdy.com
Louisiana State Police to Conduct Impaired Driving Checkpoint in Iberia Parish
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - In their efforts to make driving on the roadways as safe as possible, Louisiana State Police will be conducting an impaired driving checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Iberia Parish. "Our mission is to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they cause injury or...
Franklin residents concerned with rising violence
ST. MARY PARISH, LA (KLFY)— When Franklin police responded to a call of shots fired earlier this week in the area of Iberia and James Street, one hour later, they responded to another on nearby Maple Street. There were no injuries reported, however residents and city officials say they are concerned about growing violence in […]
Louisiana DOTD Reports Death of Highway Worker After Crash
A log truck traveling south on the highway struck two Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development highway maintenance vehicles, killing one employee.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person and needs the public’s help.
Parents react to Four-Day work week for Acadia Parish Schools
The Acadia Parish School system is switching to a 4-day school week next school year. Last night, the board voted to switch to a Tuesday through Friday schedule.
Lafayette couple arrested for second degree cruelty to juvenile
On January 26 Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section received a call from a local hospital, a two-year-old female brought in with extensive burns on her body.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: LA: STORM DAMAGE IN POINTE COUPEE PARISH
Multiple mobile homes were tossed on their side Tuesday evening as a band of severe weather rolled through Pointe Coupee Parish. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
