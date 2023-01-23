ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaplan, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kaplantoday.com

Robert “Stanley” Guidry

ABBEVILLE — A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church on Thursday, January 26, 2023, honoring the life of Robert Stanley Guidry, 93, who died peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Calcutta House. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Louis J. Richard officiating the services.
ABBEVILLE, LA
kaplantoday.com

Howard Lee Leger

ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Howard Lee Leger, 73, at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Keith Landry officiating. Internment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery. Visitation will be held...
ERATH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls

JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
JENNINGS, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of High School in Opelousas, Louisiana

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Northwest High School has been evacuated after a bomb threat was made, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz confirmed on Wednesday. Little information is available at this time, but the sheriff's office is confirming that students and staff have been safely evacuated and law enforcement are sweeping the campus in search of any devices. The sheriff's office is using bomb dogs in their search.
OPELOUSAS, LA
kaplantoday.com

Abbeville Chief tracking shots fired on map

Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy is taking random gunfire seriously. He is so serious that he tracks each time random gunfire is called into the police department. Chief Hardy plots with a red pin where the gunfire was reported. If anyone was hit with a bullet, he marks the location with a yellow pin.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Four-day school week approved in Acadia Parish

UPDATE: 10 P.M.: A four-day work/school week was approved in Acadia Parish. The board voted for Mondays off, with no remediation day. Monday will be a non-instruction day. ACADIA PARISH, La (KLFY)– Since the proposal of a four-day work week, there has been mixed feedback throughout Acadia Parish. Back in October, we reported on the […]
ACADIA PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Donations needed to save Rayne thrift store facing eviction

RAYNE, La (KLFY)– With an eviction notice in hand, a Rayne community outreach and thrift store is in need of funding to keep their doors and help the community. Ann Babineaux, who is the store’s owner, says she just wants to help. “When you walk through the door, and you say you need, we are […]
RAYNE, LA
KLFY News 10

Franklin residents concerned with rising violence

ST. MARY PARISH, LA (KLFY)— When Franklin police responded to a call of shots fired earlier this week in the area of Iberia and James Street, one hour later, they responded to another on nearby Maple Street. There were no injuries reported, however residents and city officials say they are concerned about growing violence in […]
FRANKLIN, LA
koamnewsnow.com

RAW: LA: STORM DAMAGE IN POINTE COUPEE PARISH

Multiple mobile homes were tossed on their side Tuesday evening as a band of severe weather rolled through Pointe Coupee Parish. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy