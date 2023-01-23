ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hall, ID

Four dogs euthanized after mauling young boy to death, injuring mother in Fort Hall

By SHELBIE HARRIS
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

FORT HALL — A 7-year-old boy is dead and his mother was seriously injured after the pair were mauled by four dogs on the Fort Hall Reservation on Saturday, according to the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner said the incident occurred Saturday evening on the reservation.

The fatal attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. at a residence on Sandy Road in Fort Hall, according to a Monday article published by the Sho-Ban News .

The Sho-Ban News reported two of the dogs were Rottweiler breeds and two others were mixed breed dogs that lived at the residence and that the victims lived in an RV behind the home where the attack took place.

The owners of the dogs were not at home at the time of the attack, the Sho-Ban News reported.

The boy went outside of the RV and when he did not return after a few minutes, his mother, Emily Islas, went looking for him and found him lying face down with the dogs mauling him in the front porch area of the adjacent home, according to the Sho-Ban news report.

Islas was seriously injured trying to fight off the dogs, at one point lying on top of her son to protect him, the Sho-Ban News article said. Both the boy and Islas were taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello where the boy later died at the hospital, Danner said.

The Fort Hall Criminal Investigation Division was notified and so was the FBI, the Sho-Ban News article said.

All four dogs were euthanized following the attack and the owners were cited with ordinance violations in Fort Hall, according to the Sho-Ban News report.

This case is still under investigation and will be submitted to the United States Attorney's Office for review, Sho-Ban News stated.

The name of the boy will not be released because he is under age 18, Danner said. Authorities have not commented on Islas' condition.

The official cause of the boy’s death will likely be traumatic injuries inflicted by a pack of dogs and the manner will likely be accidental once Danner finishes the official death certificate, he said.

“This is a tragic situation for the family and my heart goes out to them,” Danner said. “To lose a child is every parent’s worst nightmare. This situation is very difficult to understand and my thoughts and prayers are with them in this tough time.”

Pocatello, ID
