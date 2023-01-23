Their policies as Sanctuary Cities are working. Citizens are fleeing and the illegals are moving in. Wait until they try to get taxes from them.....
California is a great place to live if you can weather flooding, fire, mudslides, earthquakes, air pollution, water pollution, depleted rivers and lakes, overcrowded everything, homelessness, parking lot freeways, disparity of wealth and income, illegal immigrants, high crime, unaffordable housing, highest gas prices, and high taxes and fees on everything. Leave and expperience relief from stress you never even realize you were subjecting yourself to.
Yes, they are fleeing and taking their politics with them to create the same problems in those states. If they don't change, the same political disease will follow them wherever they go.
