Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
Disneyland employees laughed at disabled woman who fell exiting ride, died 5 months later, lawsuit alleges
A disabled woman fell and broke her leg exiting Disneyland's Jungle Cruise ride while employees laughed and didn't help, a lawsuit alleges.
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
All 115 locations of a well-known brand will close
Brick-and-mortar stores have had a hard time remaining open since the pandemic. Not unexpected. It has been a challenging few years. One big-box retail can no longer manage the economic pressures and will close all its 115 remaining U.S. venues.
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
The walls are closing in on corporate employees as CEOs at Disney and Starbucks demand that workers start returning to the office
The latest missives from high-profile CEOs could point to a major new development in the return-to-office wars.
Yankee Candle owner announces layoffs, closure of Mass. office
SOUTH DEERFIELD - Layoffs hitting Yankee Candle will have an effect on Massachusetts.Parent company Newell Brands announced it is laying off 13% of office employees and they are shutting down the South Deerfield corporate office, where the candle brand is based."We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement. The candle village and scent lab in town will stay open.
Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’
Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
Subway Employee Says "This Don't Look Right” After a Customer Orders More Than 3 Sauces on Sandwich, Sparking Debate
If you're one of those people who likes to throw a bunch of sauces on your sub, you might want to take a good hard look in the mirror, according to this sandwich artist on TikTok.
10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Shoppers Are Shocked By These $27 Eggs Found At Walmart After Price Increases
As decently priced eggs become more and more difficult to find in grocery stores thanks to the avian flu outbreak and inflation, some Walmart shoppers are expressing their shock in finding one $27 carton. Seen in a recent. , one Walmart customer photographed a box of five dozen eggs at...
Costco Drops One Partner, Adds a Big Name (Members May Not Be Happy)
The warehouse club has quietly made some big changes that members may not be thrilled about.
Eggs aren’t the only price spiking. Here are the grocery prices that have risen the most.
Ongoing food supply-chain issues kicked off by the COVID-19 pandemic are still affecting the cost of groceries today. The cost of groceries inflated about 0.2% from November to December, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Annually, the price is up about 11.8%. During the initial lockdowns, food producers struggled with a manageable system that would allow […]
Here's a list of major companies requiring employees to return to the office
Starbucks and Disney issued return-to-office mandates in January. They follow several other big-name companies in calling workers back to the office.
Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks
The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Amazon employees will be left in limbo for 2 weeks while they wait to find out if they're among the 18,000 staff being laid off
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff that the company planned to inform impacted employees starting from January 18.
