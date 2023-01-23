Surveillance video obtained exclusively by NBC News shows the moment a man disarms the gunman who killed multiple people moments earlier at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif. Brandon Tsay is seen on video struggling with and taking the weapon from the shooter, who came to a second Lunar New Year event in Alhambra.Jan. 23, 2023.

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO