Meet the Owner of The Vintage Bunkhouse, Kara Burke. Fruitland Chamber 2022 New Business of the Year
The recipient of the 2022 Fruitland Chamber of Commerce, New Business of the Year is Kara Burke. Kara and her husband Shawn moved to Fruitland in October of 2020 with their daughter and three sons from Pollock Pines, California. Growing up in a farming community made Fruitland the best place for her family to land.
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
Surprise! Award Winning Lobster Rolls Are Coming to Boise After All
Typically when something is put on indefinite hold, that's business speak for "ain't gonna happen." But that's how Lorin Smaha, the owner of Freshies Lobster Co., described the highly anticipated Freshies location that was supposed to open in The Warehouse Food Hall in Downtown Boise. It was a HUGE letdown for seafood lovers waiting to try the best lobster roll in the world. (They earned the honor by participating in the Down East Lobster Roll Festival in Maine in 2017.)
Nine-year-old Caldwell boy loses several toes after roof collapse at Givens Hot Springs
OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — Nearly three weeks ago, the roof at Givens Hot Springs in Owyhee County collapsed and sent seven people to the hospital. One of those people was a 9-year-old boy. “As you can imagine, this has been just an ordeal,” Patrick Mahoney, who represents the boy’s...
Magical Rock Spire Canyon Road Near Boise ID Ends At Scenic Oasis
If I told you that just a few miles southwest of Boise, Idaho, there's a roadway surrounded by towering spires of rock that cuts through the desert landscape and leads to an incredibly beautiful oasis, would you believe me? How about you go see for yourself?. If natural, scenic beauty...
Caldwell students hope for change, following graffiti incident
CALDWELL, Idaho — Some community members believe Caldwell School District's dress code policy is too broad and disproportionately singles out Hispanic students. "All I'm asking for is equality," small business owner Sonny Ligas said. "It's not equal, and it needs to be equal." Ligas coordinated a meeting on Monday...
KTVB
Meridian high school student injured in motorcycle incident
Nicolas Rochto is a senior at Meridian High School. He was recently in a terrible motorcycle accident and ended up losing both his lower legs and breaking his back.
The Weinermobile is rolling into town piloted by Boise State alumni
The first BSU alums to pilot the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be rolling into Boise this week in hopes of recruiting next year's hotdoggers on the BSU campus.
AOL Corp
It battled ‘ignorance.’ This Meridian restaurant will be ‘unlike anything valley’s seen’
It started out as a proposed lounge, concert venue and event center called The Oasis — with plans to bring nightclub energy to the busy corner of Eagle and Ustick roads. But naysayers emerged. An unconvinced Meridian City Council voted no in 2021. Years after its initial unveiling, the...
PODER launches campaign supporting legislation to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans
IDAHO, USA — PODER of Idaho, an organization that empowers the Latino and immigrant community and pushes for policy changes, just launched their Manejando Sin Miedo campaign to encourage the Idaho Legislature to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans. According to a press release from PODER, the...
Oscar Mayer Is Looking For Idahoans Who Want to Drive the Wienermobile
A few years ago, we wrote about a hypothetical situation where your kid graduated from Boise State and was struggling to visualize what their next step in life looked like. They had a degree but didn’t know what they wanted to do with it. They were weighing the pros and cons of jumping right into the workforce or taking time to travel and discover who they really were as an adult.
Sparklight Sneakily Raises Internet Costs for Boise Residents
If there is one word everyone in the Treasure Valley and beyond has to be tired of by now, it is "Inflation". Most people can't even explain what inflation is. Others use it as an excuse for everything. The only other "I-word" that rivals the anger could be "Inversion"--but we haven't felt that one yet this year. Let's just act like it doesn't exist for now.
39 Regal Cinemas Closing: Will We Lose Any in the Boise Area?
It was announced last week that Regal Cinemas may be filing for bankruptcy. With this announcement is also the word that 39 of their movie theaters throughout the country will be closing in February. It was said in a recent article about this, “The owner of Regal Cinemas confirmed Monday...
Boise teacher passes on his passion for Japan to his students
BOISE - Posted on the cluttered bulletin board behind Dale Garrard’s desk are more than 50 photos of smiling faces, colorful graduation announcements, handwritten thank you notes, strange anime drawings, and fading newspaper clippings. Garrard cherishes them all. They represent 27 years of memories at Centennial High School introducing...
Idaho woman who joined National Guard and died in Iraq honored at assembly with USS Idaho sailors
CALDWELL — Carrie French was just another high schooler, her mom Paula Hansen said. “She wanted to be a lawyer. And she knew that that was going to cost a lot of money. And that’s why she joined the guard,” Hansen said. French — who walked the halls of Caldwell High School as a student and cheerleader — joined the National Guard in 2003 and graduated in 2004. French was...
5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho
Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
kmvt
Wondra hearing postponed until February 6th and 7th
FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The hearing for a woman in connection to the Michael Vaughan case is being pushed back. Sarah Wondra was supposed to appear in court Monday morning (1-23), but her court date will now be postponed until February 6th and 7th. Wondra was arrested in late...
eastidahonews.com
Attorney general questions legality of “dangerous” LGBTQ+ policy that’s used in scores of Idaho schools
CALDWELL (Idaho Ed News) — Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters. That policy came...
10 car burglaries reported at Boise trailheads over the weekend
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are sounding the alarm after they responded to 10 car burglaries at trailhead parking lots on Saturday. Burglaries were reported at several local trailheads, including the 8th Street extension, Camels Back, Hulls Gulch, Polecat, and Collister. "They happen at different times of the year,...
