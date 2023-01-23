Musk Testifies Saudi Fund Backed Plan to Take Tesla Private

"By Jeff Chiu and Olga R. RodriguezHALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state's third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations.Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff's substation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.Four people were found dead and a fifth injured from gunshot wounds at a farm, and officers found three...

HALF MOON BAY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO