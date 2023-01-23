ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers release 2022 statistics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released its statistics from 2022. According to CrimeStoppers, in 2022, they received 1,169 tips and paid out $22,500 to 62 anonymous tipsters. These tips led to 149 arrests and 342 felony criminal charges. Additionally, CrimeStoppers has stated that in partnership with law...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Student cites claims of pregnancy discrimination against Troy University

Our Facebook audience have their thoughts on Netflix's password sharing changes. Macy and Bob: How an act of kindness formed an unlikely friendship. Reeves got the news that she would have to wait hours for a tow truck and Bob stayed with her. 2 Dale County residents sentenced for sexual...
TROY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy