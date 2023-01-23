Read full article on original website
kjzz.org
Phoenix approves $230M to buy green buses
Phoenix leaders approved contracts Wednesday worth $230 million to start converting the city’s fleet of buses to low and zero emissions. Over the next five years, Phoenix will test a sub-fleet of zero and near-zero emission buses to see how they work in our heat. Zero emission buses require no gas and release no tailpipe pollution.
Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman
MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina. The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ABC 15 News
How microchip makers are operating in Arizona's drought
PHOENIX — From computers to smartphones to vehicles, microchips are a part of every aspect of life and it takes a huge amount of water to make them. Still, some of the world's largest chip makers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) have made their home in the Valley, even as it grapples with the worst drought in 1,200 years.
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix
Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
thedesertreview.com
Gigafactory closer to reality as land purchased in Valley
SALTON SEA –Lars Carlstrom, the founder and CEO of Italvolt, had announced in April 2022 the launch of a new company, Statevolt, which would construct a 54GWh Gigafactory in Imperial Valley with an expected capital expenditure of $4 billion. His word is proving good with the recent purchase of 135 acres by the Salton Sea.
foxla.com
Fireball Cinnamon mini bottles contain no whisky, lawsuit claims
LOS ANGELES - Fireball is under fire. A class-action lawsuit filed by a woman in Illinois claims the shot-sized bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations and supermarkets actually contain no whisky at all, misleading customers who buy the brand's bottles. They are often sold outside liquor stores for 99 cents.
AZFamily
Arizona lawmakers consider eliminating rent tax, critics warn it could impact city services
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jose and Kayla Amaya are like a lot of Arizonans, struggling to pay their bills and pay the rent. “When rent goes up, it is very hard to pay the bills because it leaves less money for groceries, for gas, and other bills we have to pay for,” said Kayla. The average 2-bedroom apartment in Phoenix costs $1,615 a month, according to Rent.com. That’s up from $1,522 a month back in October.
Lake Mead Water Shortage: Have Water Levels Risen?
The Colorado River reservoir is rapidly approaching deadpool level, which would stop electricity production at the Hoover Dam.
kjzz.org
California has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. Do they make a difference?
California is reeling from two mass shootings in less than 48 hours. On Saturday night, a gunman killed 11 people at a dance hall near Los Angeles. On Monday, another killed seven at a mushroom farm outside of San Francisco. California has some of the strictest gun laws in the...
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Arizona
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
KSBW.com
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
ZZYZX, Calif. — A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun. Alongside it, five decrepit concrete baths once filled with the promise of cleansing sins. Warm mineral water, tapped from what was said to be a holy underground river, drew desperate salvation searchers to this remote California wasteland. Today, part of the pool sinks into the banks of the ancient lakebed upon which this strange settlement was built.
electrek.co
A new 3 GW power line will carry clean energy in the US Southwest
Construction has started on a power line between California and Arizona that’s going to have the capacity to carry 3.2 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy. Ten West Link, as the 125-mile line is known, will be a new 500 kV high voltage transmission line that will connect electrical substations in Tonopah, in central Arizona, and Blythe, in Southern California.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Unseasonably cool conditions continue across Arizona
PHOENIX — More sunshine across the state today as our dry conditions continue, but winds are picking up and that's going to make for a blustery day in parts of Arizona. Winds are shifting to out of the north with breezy to windy conditions expected by this afternoon. Here...
How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new water supply
Underground storage may be a key for Western states navigating water shortages and extreme weather. Aquifers under the ground have served as a reliable source of water for years. During rainy years, the aquifers would fill up naturally, helping areas get by in the dry years. But growing demand for water coupled with climate…
ABC 15 News
Phoenix could see 2008-like plummet in housing prices, Goldman Sachs report says
PHOENIX — Is a 2008-like housing plummet headed for the Valley? It could happen, according to a recent Goldman Sachs forecast sent to clients. The New York Post cited the Goldman Sachs note, saying four markets — San Jose, California; Austin, Texas; San Diego, California; and Phoenix — will likely see housing price declines of around 25%.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area clinic says Arizona's proposed 'mushroom bill' could be a game-changer
The bill, known as House Bill 2486, would not legalize psychedelic mushrooms, Rather, it would allow a research advisory council to be set up to study the drug's impacts, thus allowing clinical trials to be conducted to evaluate the effects on mushrooms of various ailments. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett spoke with a local clinic on how that could change medicine.
kjzz.org
Conservationists urge SRP to stop fighting for a gas power plant expansion
Earlier this week, a judge upheld the Arizona Corporation Commission’s ruling against a proposed gas power plant near Coolidge. The ruling solidified a 2022 decision by the commission against Salt River Project, denying a project the company claims is needed to provide power to its customers. Residents of neighboring...
knau.org
Earth Notes: Arizona Bison
Bison are among the most emblematic animals of the American West. Many Indigenous peoples relied on them for survival. Some, such as the Zuni, have oral histories of hunting them and performing a Buffalo Dance ceremony. Bison are known primarily as Plains animals, but historically they did extend into the...
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
