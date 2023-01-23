ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Big Banks Test New Digital Wallet to Compete with Apple Pay, PayPal

 3 days ago
Some of the country's biggest banks are reportedly teaming up to offer a digital wallet to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal.

