Hopewell, VA

NBC12

16-year-old killed in Chesterfield County shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday evening. Police say the victim showed up at Chippenham Hospital around 7:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound. The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are still working to find out where...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Trial underway for Henrico officer charged with manslaughter

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Officer Timothy Million, charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Tony Singleton, is on trial in Henrico. The big question: Why would an officer responding to a car accident end up shooting and killing the driver?. This trial now gives us a glimpse of...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
foxrichmond.com

1 man dead, another injured in Forest Hill shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One man is dead, and another is hospitalized after a shooting in south Richmond Tuesday evening. On Jan. 24, Richmond police were called to the 2100 block of Kenmore Avenue for the report of a shooting. On scene, they found a man who had been shot. He...
RICHMOND, VA

