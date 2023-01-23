Read full article on original website
The murder rate is down. But a rash of 'unsolvable' crimes concerns police.
"It's impossible. There's virtually no way to deal with it," Dr. William Pelfrey, a VCU researcher who specializes in policing and crime, said.
Newly-released video shows how a crash scene turned into deadly police shooting
A judge has dismissed the case against a Henrico Police Officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a driver.
Juvenile arrested, charged with manslaughter in deadly Semmes Avenue crash
Richmond Police have arrested a juvenile male in connection to a crash on Semmes Avenue that resulted in the death of a teenage girl in November.
VCU police searching for suspect in campus car theft
VCU police are searching for a "person of interest" suspected of stealing a car from a campus parking deck earlier this week.
One dead, another fighting for life in related shooting incidents, Richmond police say
The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating two incidents involving people who were shot -- one found dead, another found with life-threatening injuries -- that are believed to be linked.
Five murders in 25 days: Hopewell says more police will be on the streets immediately
A 26-year-old man was shot to death in the City of Hopewell overnight. Hours later, Police Chief AJ Starke stood alongside state police, sheriff's deputies and the commonwealth's attorney to announce a new task force to crack down on violent crime.
NBC12
16-year-old killed in Chesterfield County shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday evening. Police say the victim showed up at Chippenham Hospital around 7:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound. The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are still working to find out where...
NBC12
Trial underway for Henrico officer charged with manslaughter
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Officer Timothy Million, charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Tony Singleton, is on trial in Henrico. The big question: Why would an officer responding to a car accident end up shooting and killing the driver?. This trial now gives us a glimpse of...
Cocaine, Fentanyl, weed, guns seized after Richmond officer shot man inside McGuire Drive home
Police have now revealed a laundry list of illegal substances and guns that were seized from the home during the following investigation.
One killed, one injured in Richmond shootings police believe are connected
Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to call Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
foxrichmond.com
1 man dead, another injured in Forest Hill shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One man is dead, and another is hospitalized after a shooting in south Richmond Tuesday evening. On Jan. 24, Richmond police were called to the 2100 block of Kenmore Avenue for the report of a shooting. On scene, they found a man who had been shot. He...
Family reveals 19-year-old’s body found in Colonial Heights was shot multiple times
The body of 19-year-old Marcus James Johnson was first found in Colonial Heights in December 2022, his family now says his death certificate indicates he was shot multiple times.
Man accused of attacking GRTC bus driver, killing passenger, now in custody
A man accused of brutally beating a GRTC bus driver, and killing a passenger on board another bus, has been captured.
What we now know about his motive for killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer
When 14-year-old Dylan Williams shot and killed 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in March 2021, the community was left hurt, shocked, and confused. How could this have happened? Why did this happen?
Man killed in broad-daylight shooting in South Richmond, police investigating
The Richmond Police Department investigating after a man was killed in a reported shooting on Maury Street in South Richmond.
Catalytic converter thefts drop 64% in Richmond after crackdown operation
Central Virginia police departments have finished a crime prevention tactic program that's brought in good results.
Henrico judge considers striking case against officer accused of killing man
Officer Timothy Million III was charged with voluntary manslaughter after a special Grand Jury determined enough evidence existed to indict him. His trial began Monday.
PHOTOS: Clothes worn by missing 19-year-old identified as body found in Colonial Heights
The Colonial Heights Police Department has released more details in the homicide investigation of 19-year-old Marcus James Johnson.
Man shot and killed in Hopewell
A man is dead after being found with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Langston Park Drive and Winston Churchill Drive.
They held her captive in this home for 12 years. Now they're going to prison.
Three members of a Midlothian, Virginia family were sentenced to prison after they were convicted of holding a woman captive in their home for more than a decade.
