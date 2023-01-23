Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
YAHOO!
Forest Lake man avoids prison in DWI crash that killed passenger in 2021
A 23-year-old man convicted of driving drunk and killing one of his passengers in a 2021 crash in Forest Lake will not serve prison time due to a judge’s downward departure from sentencing guidelines. Trent Patrick Robert Jeans of Forest Lake was sentenced last week to serve one year...
Charges: Suspect said 'family problems' led to Uptown Target burglary, arson
A Burnsville man accused of burglarizing the Uptown Target store this week and starting a small fire allegedly told police frustration over "family problems" led to the incident, according to new criminal charges. Derrick P. Hansen, 43, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count of 1st-degree arson...
Young Student Run Over by School Bus in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young child was run over by a school bus in the Twin Cities this afternoon. A preliminary report issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a school bus shortly after 3 PM. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the lower extremities of a 6-year-old child had been run over by a bus. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Mother admits to leaving newborn near Mississippi River in 2003
RED WING, Minn. — The woman accused of leaving her newborn to die by the Mississippi River in 2003 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Jennifer Matter entered her guilty plea in Goodhue County Court on Wednesday, with a sentencing date scheduled for Apr. 28. KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff said...
School bus driver runs over 6-year-old's legs, leaves Brooklyn Park crash scene
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 6-year-old boy was injured on Wednesday afternoon in a hit-and-run involving a school bus.Brooklyn Park police say the child's lower extremities were run over after the child was dropped off in a parking lot on the 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing. The bus driver initially left the scene, but police later found the bus and the driver. In speaking with the driver, officers learned that they were unaware the bus had struck the child.There were no other children on the bus at the time.The boy is being treated at the hospital, and the injuries are not life threatening, police say. The incident is under investigation.
Officer shot 3 times during attempted arrest, sparking standoff in White Bear Lake
An officer in White Bear Lake was shot three times during an attempted arrest, sparking a standoff that ended in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The White Bear Lake Police Department said the officer shot at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Karth Road was taken to a nearby hospital around 11 p.m. The officer is considered to be in a stable condition after undergoing surgery.
YAHOO!
Two men sentenced to prison for Rosedale Center carjacking
Two men have been sentenced in federal court for carjacking a woman at gunpoint at Rosedale Center in Roseville last year. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, of St. Paul, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, of Richfield, both had pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking and were sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court before Judge Wilhelmina Wright. Bell received 10 years in prison, while Piche was given three years and three months. Both also will be on supervised probation after their prison terms.
Watch: Driver sent airborne after being struck by sliding car
A driver tending to their vehicle along a Minnesota highway Wednesday morning was sent airborne when another vehicle slid off the icy roadway and collided with the stalled car. A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera captured the incident on Interstate 694 and Rice Street in Shoreview. The first driver...
18-year-old charged with murder in south Minneapolis bus stop killing
An 18-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Derrick L. Harding-Reyes at a bus stop in south Minneapolis last month. Jose Cippirno Dominguez was charged Tuesday with one count of 2nd-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 21 shooting at the bus shelter near the intersection of 24th Street South and Nicollet Avenue South, at the north end of Eat Street.
YAHOO!
Duluth man accused of catalytic converter theft in Le Sueur County
Jan. 23—LE CENTER — Investigators reportedly used a DNA analysis to identify and charge a suspect in auto and catalytic converter thefts in Le Sueur County. Tou Lor, 37, of Duluth, was charged with felonies for motor vehicle theft and damage to property Friday in Le Sueur County District Court.
Burnsville High School student killed in crash involving 15-year-old driver
Tire tracks and footprints in the snow mark the scene of a fatal crash in the median on E. Burnsville Parkway near Portland Avenue. Submitted photo. A teenager was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville shortly after midnight Wednesday, authorities have confirmed. Police Capt. Matt Smith...
fox9.com
Man dies at crime scene after daytime shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A midday shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday left one man dead in the city's Hawthorne neighborhood. Officers responded shortly after noon for 911 calls and a ShotSpotter activation reporting shots fired along Emerson Avenue North at North 22nd Avenue. At the scene, officers found a man in his 40s with serious injuries from gunshot wounds.
Developing: Major police response to reported armed suspect in White Bear Lake
UPDATE: An officer was shot three times during an attempted arrest in White Bear Lake and is in stable condition. A suspect in the incident was arrested early Wednesday morning. The following is a previous version of this story. A major law enforcement operation is underway in White Bear Lake,...
New murder charge filed after newborn died 9 days after mother fatally shot
A 32-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman in Lakeville earlier this month faces a new murder charge in connection with the death of her newborn baby. Prosecutors in Dakota County have charged Donte Raphael McCray, of St. Louis Park, with two counts of second-degree murder for the death of 31-year-old Kyla O'Neal and newborn Messiah Edward O'Neal.
kvsc.org
A Man Suspected Of Shooting Two Deputies in Winsted Is Dead
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld says officers sent a robot and drones inside the...
Charges: Oakdale man set house on fire, killing 5 cats
An Oakdale man is accused of lighting a house on fire while under the influence of methamphetamine, killing five cats inside. Joshua Buhl, 42, was found outside the house located on the 1100 block of Granada Avenue with a lighter in his hand. He then allegedly told authorities, "I started the fire."
White Bear Lake police ask public to avoid area due to 'active situation'
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — White Bear Lake police are asking people to stay away from the area of the 3100 block of Karth Road due to an "active situation" Tuesday night. KARE 11's Danny Spewak was at the scene just after 10:30 p.m. and reported "major police activity," including an armored police vehicle, near County Road D and McKnight Road.
fox9.com
Burnsville man sentenced to 25 years for role in drag racing crash that killed two
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Burnsville man who pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder for his role in a crash that killed two people was sentenced to 300 months (25 years) in prison Monday. At the time of the fatal crash, Leon Bond and his sister Camille...
WDIO-TV
2 deputies shot, standoff going on in Winsted, Minn.
Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.
