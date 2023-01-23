ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI

SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SANBORN, IA
KROC News

Young Student Run Over by School Bus in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young child was run over by a school bus in the Twin Cities this afternoon. A preliminary report issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a school bus shortly after 3 PM. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the lower extremities of a 6-year-old child had been run over by a bus. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

School bus driver runs over 6-year-old's legs, leaves Brooklyn Park crash scene

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 6-year-old boy was injured on Wednesday afternoon in a hit-and-run involving a school bus.Brooklyn Park police say the child's lower extremities were run over after the child was dropped off in a parking lot on the 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing. The bus driver initially left the scene, but police later found the bus and the driver. In speaking with the driver, officers learned that they were unaware the bus had struck the child.There were no other children on the bus at the time.The boy is being treated at the hospital, and the injuries are not life threatening, police say. The incident is under investigation. 
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Officer shot 3 times during attempted arrest, sparking standoff in White Bear Lake

An officer in White Bear Lake was shot three times during an attempted arrest, sparking a standoff that ended in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The White Bear Lake Police Department said the officer shot at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Karth Road was taken to a nearby hospital around 11 p.m. The officer is considered to be in a stable condition after undergoing surgery.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
YAHOO!

Two men sentenced to prison for Rosedale Center carjacking

Two men have been sentenced in federal court for carjacking a woman at gunpoint at Rosedale Center in Roseville last year. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, of St. Paul, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, of Richfield, both had pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking and were sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court before Judge Wilhelmina Wright. Bell received 10 years in prison, while Piche was given three years and three months. Both also will be on supervised probation after their prison terms.
ROSEVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

18-year-old charged with murder in south Minneapolis bus stop killing

An 18-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Derrick L. Harding-Reyes at a bus stop in south Minneapolis last month. Jose Cippirno Dominguez was charged Tuesday with one count of 2nd-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 21 shooting at the bus shelter near the intersection of 24th Street South and Nicollet Avenue South, at the north end of Eat Street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man dies at crime scene after daytime shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A midday shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday left one man dead in the city's Hawthorne neighborhood. Officers responded shortly after noon for 911 calls and a ShotSpotter activation reporting shots fired along Emerson Avenue North at North 22nd Avenue. At the scene, officers found a man in his 40s with serious injuries from gunshot wounds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kvsc.org

A Man Suspected Of Shooting Two Deputies in Winsted Is Dead

Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld says officers sent a robot and drones inside the...
WINSTED, MN
WDIO-TV

2 deputies shot, standoff going on in Winsted, Minn.

Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.
WINSTED, MN

