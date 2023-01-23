Image: Wearable ultrasound patch tracks blood pressure in a deep artery or vein (Photo courtesy of Chonghe Wang/Nature Biomedical Engineering) Central blood pressure, the pressure in the central blood vessels, sends blood directly from the heart to other vital organs in the body and is different from peripheral blood pressure that is measured using an inflatable cuff strapped around the upper arm. Medical experts believe that central blood pressure is more accurate than peripheral blood pressure and better at predicting heart disease. However, the measurement of central blood pressure is generally not done during routine exams as it requires a state-of-the-art clinical method that is invasive and involves a catheter inserted into a blood vessel in the patient’s arm, groin or neck and guided to the heart. While a non-invasive method exists, it is unable to consistently produce accurate readings. The non-invasive method involves holding a pen-like probe, called a tonometer, on the skin directly over a major blood vessel. It is important to hold the tonometer steady and at the exact right angle with the right amount of pressure each time in order to get a good reading. However, this can vary between tests and different technicians. Now, all this could change with a new wearable ultrasound patch that non-invasively monitors blood pressure in arteries deep beneath the skin to detect cardiovascular problems much earlier and with more precision.

2 DAYS AGO