hospimedica.com
All-in-One Device Reduces False-Positive Diagnostic Test Results for Bloodstream Infections
Image: Steripath improves the diagnostic accuracy and timeliness of sepsis test results (Photo courtesy of Magnolia) Blood cultures are considered the gold standard diagnostic test for the detection of blood stream infections, such as sepsis. However, positive blood culture results can be frequently wrong, and about 40% of positive results return a false-positive result owing to contamination. Such false-positive results can cause misdiagnosis of sepsis and expose the patient to unnecessary, prolonged, and harmful broad-spectrum antibiotic treatment and extended length of in-patient hospital stay. This may put the patent at a higher risk for acute kidney injury, Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), Multidrug-Resistant Organism (MDRO) infections, other hospital-acquired infections (HAI), and significantly high hospital costs. Preventing false-positive results and sepsis misdiagnosis has to begin with reducing blood culture contaminations. Now, a new technology can help reduce blood culture contamination and false-positive test results, thereby preventing the patient from being harmed, and reducing unnecessary and prolonged usage of antibiotics, duration of stay, and hospital expenses.
Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Driven by Growing Hospital Investment in Advanced Instruments
Image: The global endoscopy equipment market is projected to surpass USD 40 billion by 2027 (Photo courtesy of Pexels) The global endoscopy equipment market is projected to register a CAGR of 7% from USD 28.9 billion in 2022 to USD 40.6 billion by 2027, driven by increasing demand for endoscopy to diagnose and treat target diseases, rising investments, funds, and grants by governments and other organizations across the world, and growing focus by hospitals on investing in technologically-advanced endoscopy instruments and expanding endoscopy units. These are the latest findings of Research and Markets, (Dublin, Ireland), a leading source for international market research reports.
Advanced ICU Ventilator Offers Lung-Protective Therapeutic Tools to Treat Pediatric and Adult Patients
Image: The new Servo-c mechanical ventilator offers lung-protective therapeutic tools (Photo courtesy of Getinge) Increasing health care costs has made it important for hospitals to invest in safe, high-quality and sustainable solutions. It can be quite a complex task to provide patients with the precise level of respiratory support. Now, a new ventilator is designed to simplify this task.
Stamp-Size Wearable Ultrasound Patch Provides Cardiac Imaging on the Go
Image: Wearable ultrasound patch tracks blood pressure in a deep artery or vein (Photo courtesy of Chonghe Wang/Nature Biomedical Engineering) Central blood pressure, the pressure in the central blood vessels, sends blood directly from the heart to other vital organs in the body and is different from peripheral blood pressure that is measured using an inflatable cuff strapped around the upper arm. Medical experts believe that central blood pressure is more accurate than peripheral blood pressure and better at predicting heart disease. However, the measurement of central blood pressure is generally not done during routine exams as it requires a state-of-the-art clinical method that is invasive and involves a catheter inserted into a blood vessel in the patient’s arm, groin or neck and guided to the heart. While a non-invasive method exists, it is unable to consistently produce accurate readings. The non-invasive method involves holding a pen-like probe, called a tonometer, on the skin directly over a major blood vessel. It is important to hold the tonometer steady and at the exact right angle with the right amount of pressure each time in order to get a good reading. However, this can vary between tests and different technicians. Now, all this could change with a new wearable ultrasound patch that non-invasively monitors blood pressure in arteries deep beneath the skin to detect cardiovascular problems much earlier and with more precision.
